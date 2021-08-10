Make the Campari & Soda Your Own
From freezing the bottle to selecting the perfect bubbly water, it’s the subtle details that make the drink infinitely permutable and perpetually enjoyable. The category of elevated highballs is an iconic example of how mindful consideration—a thoughtful combination of spirit, modifier, glassware, temperature and presentation—can transform two ingredients into something greater than the sum of its parts. Take the Japanese whisky highball, that democratic drink that always delivers, whether it’s served in a vintage crystal glass on a silver tray in a hushed ginza bar, poured on draft into a chilled mug in a busy izakaya or drunk straight from a can out of a Tokyo train station vending machine.punchdrink.com
Comments / 0