Make the Campari & Soda Your Own

Have you ever been in the mood to just experiment and play a little? One time I was in one of my favorite grocery stores and the bananas were very ripe and very cheap, and I thought they would be perfect for a good banana pudding. I knew that I had several boxes of pistachio pudding at home, so I thought, “Why not?” Right beside the bananas were boxes of miniature vanilla wafers, so I tossed a box into my cart and I was all set. When I got home I assembled the pudding dessert, and not only was it attractive, but it tasted delicious. Pistachio has a taste of almond to me, and that flavor combined with the bananas and the vanilla wafers and sour cream was just right I thought—a fun variation on an old favorite.