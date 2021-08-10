Danforth Summerfest returns to full range of activities, unveils new veterans memorial

DANFORTH, Maine — The town of Danforth held its annual Summerfest the weekend of Aug. 6-8, providing food, fun and games to residents of the northern Washington County town. The town had managed to hold the festival last year, albeit in a limited fashion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event was returned to its full schedule, featuring events such as a chicken barbecue hosted by the town’s fire department and late night concerts, as well as fireworks.