West Nile Virus Confirmed in Mosquitoes from Attleboro, MA

Mosquito season is upon us. Not only are mosquitoes a nuisance, but some can carry West Nile Virus. West Nile Virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Even though the chances of catching this virus are slim, it is important to take precautions. Although people of all ages can become infected with West Nile Virus, those who are at highest risk for severe illness from the virus include people with compromised immune systems and the elderly. This virus can cause a serious life altering disease or even death.