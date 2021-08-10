Cancel
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth police charge 1 in fatal High Street shooting

By Lyndon German, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight in Portsmouth on Monday.

At 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of High Street, in the Olde Towne section of the city, after receiving a call about a gunshot victim.

At the scene, police found Brandon Edwards, 32, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Medics transported Edwards to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Detectives identified William J. Pickens II, 43, as a suspect and charged him with several felonies including first-degree murder.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com

