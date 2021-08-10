Cancel
Real Estate

1719 W. Kentucky Ave

thegramblinite.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Ruston - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ruston. This home has an open floor plan, with large living area, and kitchen with breakfast area. Large master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pros Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, one of our property managers will contact you about the showing.

Real Estate

310 E. Texas Ave

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard - This home features 4 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. New flooring being installed in 3 bedrooms, hallway, and bathroom. Kitchen is open to the living room with built in bar. The fenced back yard has a large brick patio. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Rental Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
House Rent

2011 W Alabama Ave

Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment - Recently updated one bedroom one bath apartment just minutes from LA Tech. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Rental Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
Real Estate

17 W. Vernon Ave. #411

Downtown Phoenix Condo All Appliances View of the Pool and Courtyard - UNIQUE LIVING IN TAPESTRY ON CENTRAL, ON THE RAIL LINE, AND HAS ALL THE AMENITIES OF CONDO LIVING IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN PHOENIX, COZY LIVING, ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED, GREAT VIEW FROM BALCONY OF POOL AND COURTYARD. PARKING IS ASSIGNED SPACE IN BASEMENT.
Ruston, LA

1000 Arnold St.

3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Ruston - Spacious three bedroom, two bath home located close to LA Tech and Ruston High. This home offers a spacious living area, large kitchen with breakfast area and separate dining room. Master bedroom with large closet and private bath with walk-in shower. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pros Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, one of our property managers will contact you about the showing.
Milwaukee, WI

2600-20 W Glendale Ave

Newly Updated 2BR - 1st Floor Apartment - Looking for a respectful new tenant with pride of ownership. Make this apartment YOUR home!. Well taken care of unit in a quiet neighborhood. 2br charmer. All units have appliances, a/c units and individual water shutoffs, gfis, CO2 detectors, multiple smoke detectors, newer outlets, faucets, toilets fire extinguishers and light fixtures. Basement space, with lockers and laundry hookups. Call Sunshine Management at 262-735-5989 opt 3 to set up a showing today!
Real Estate

436 W. Hudson Ave ...

University park- Schult Doublewide with ATTACHED 2.5 Stall finished garage. This 4 bedroom. 2 bath home has all the features your looking for at the right price. Features: Newer flooring, walk in closets, crazy amount of kitchen cabinets and counter space, big island, huge master suite. $89,900. Beth Leonard. 507-508-2229.
House Rent

7359 W Greer Ave

Remodeled West Valley home for rent! - Property Id: 642208. This exceptional home is over 1500 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgrades include, new countertops, refinished cabinetry, brand new Coreluxe wood vinyl flooring (100% waterproof!) throughout and the whole interior has been repainted! Close to shopping and Sundance Park!
Real Estate

8245 N 27th Ave

1x1 Trilogy - Experience what True Living should be - Trilogy - This home comes adorned with dark rose wood cabinets with soft touch drawers. Deep black and rose accents on the granite throughout your home. Recessed lighting, high neck faucets and energy star appliances are just a few of the finer touches you will experience. Full size washer and dryer, bow front tub and shower curtain with crisp clean lighting accent your new modern home.
Plattsmouth, NE

245 11th Ave

Hurry out to this beautiful ranch located in Plattsmouth! This home features an open concept floorplan with a modern kitchen offering custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a large kitchen island with seating! The main floor was repainted in June 2021. The unfinished basement offers opportunity to add an additional bedroom, bathroom and a large entertaining space! This home is within walking distance to a private, treed area, a park and downtown Plattsmouth! This won't last long!
MLS

110 W 3RD AVE

Beautiful Avenues home ready for you to call home! This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths all on the main level. Huge master bedroom with a nice master bath that could be made and used as a mother in law suite.. Astonishing hardwood floors beautiful granite counter tops, new paint, new water heater and a new roof as well. New privacy fence in the back yard. A nice sitting covered deck in the back with nice mature landscaping on a drip system. Relax in the jetted tub after a long day!
MLS

118 E 4TH AVE

Exquisite Avenues Charmer! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, amazing 2 car garage with 220 and stubbed for heat, updated kitchen and baths, electrical, plumbing, furnace, water heater, and windows. The gorgeous finishes include the timeless beauty of hardwood floors, custom tile in the kitchen and baths, and lighting fixtures. The basement was designed and finished by the current Owner and the bonus of a walk in closet and spacious bathroom are spot on. The Owner also created a wonderful outdoor retreat. A masterpiece!
Real Estate

422 N 1ST AVE

Very affordable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with some original hardwood floors. Spacious and fenced backyard with detached garage and your own personal storm shelter. This information is not verified for authenticity or accuracy, is not guaranteed and may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. ©2021 South Central Kansas Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. IDX information provided is for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Data last updated: 2021-08-12T00:00:41.737.
West Allis, WI

8516 W Greenfield Ave

1 Bedroom Upper - Leasing Agent Shanda: 262-289-7534. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) - Call or text Shanda to set up a showing 262-289-7534. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the...
Bridgeport, CT

421 Bishop Ave 11

It is a clean room ready for rent! You will need to share the bathroom and kitchen with other tenants. It is walk able to some small business around the area, there is a bus stop around the corner. Please for more information contact the office at 203-696-0337. Apply at...
West Allis, WI

9000 W. Oklahoma Ave

Great 1 Bedroom- Heat and Underground Parking Included! - This is a clean, quiet, modern one bedroom. Heat and underground parking are included in the rent! Stove, refrigerator, A/C, and a full washer and dryer are included in unit. Storage bins are also located in the basement. Please give our office a call If you would like more information or are interested in setting up a showing. Thanks!
Milwaukee, WI

2443 S Logan ave

Large newly remodeled 2 bedroom upper in Bay View - This large 2 bedroom has been completely refurbished from the floors to the ceilings. This upper has 2 large bedrooms, huge living room, open kitchen and dining area. This apartment is in a great area of Bay View with plenty of shopping, restaurants and schools. Lots of street parking available.
New Haven, CT

431 Whitney Ave

Huge 2BD1BA LOFT in Historic Building! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment in East Rock! AVAILABLE NOW with short term lease. Can be furnished for an additional fee. Open and spacious apartment in quiet conservative building. Lots of light, living room and coin operated laundry in basement, professionally managed building with 24 hour service.
Real Estate

5916 HAVELOCK Ave

Cozy one bedroom cottage in historic Havelock. City bus in front of house. Walk to restaurants, shopping and services in Havelock business district. New exterior vinyl siding, clad trim and gutters. Interior freshly painted and ready for new owner or tenant to move in.
Arcadia, KS

3325 E. Pinchot Ave.

Two Bedroom, One Bath. Community Pool and On-site Laundry. - Pecan Tree Apartments is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans with style and convenience in South Arcadia. This is a recently upgraded garden style experience in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities. Water, sewer and trash included.
MLS

2721 Van Lennen Ave

Great investment property! close to downtown & hospital. Remodeled in 2016, main house is very well cared for & has 3 beds, 2 baths, and a 1 car detached garage. Wet bar in the basement. Guest house was gutted to the studs & remodeled this year. 816 sqft & has 1 bed, 1 bath, and alley access with separate entrance. New furnace, tankless water heater, modern finishes. Granite kitchen counters will be installed in guest house before closing. You don't want to miss this unique property!

