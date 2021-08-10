AirThings Smart Air Quality Monitor Is On Sale Today — Protect Your Home From Wildfire Smoke, Hydrocarbons, and VOCs

There’s an amazing deal happening on the AirThings 2930 Wave Plus Radon & Air Quality Monitor right now that you’re definitely not going to want to miss out on, especially if you live in a large city or region affected by the recent wildfires. Quite honestly, it doesn’t even matter where you live because when Mother Earth experiences devastation, it inevitably affects other areas of the world in some way, shape, or form.

Recent wildfires in California and Oregon have led to some of the worst air quality the states have seen in years. The raging West Coast wildfires have also caused serious problems with air quality as far away as New York City and Philadelphia, where air quality warnings have been issued. In fact, it has been an intense season for the entire country as a whole with poor air quality, hydrocarbons, and other pollutants in the atmosphere. Massive wildfires have sent a huge volume of smoke into the atmosphere, and thanks to the jet stream, those pollutants are dispersed widely across the country.

Despite the threat to our well-being, many have remained largely unaware of the continuous danger lurking in our air. And, while there are few things that can help like air purifiers , your first line of defense should always begin with detection. With that said, there’s likely no better time to invest in an air quality monitor — and with this recent deal from AirThings, it’s now easier and cheaper than ever to snag one of high quality.

About the AirThings 2930 Wave Plus Radon & Air Quality Monitor

The award-winning AirThings 2930 Wave Plus radon and air quality monitor detects elevated levels of radon, carbon dioxide, pollen, toxins, chemicals, air pressure, and more. It connects via Bluetooth to your phone for detailed information and insight straight to your mobile device. It also easily connects to smart home hubs like Alexa and Google Assistant.

AirThings makes some of the best air quality monitors in the world, especially if you’re looking for a monitor with smart capabilities. For instance, the Wave Plus lets you set notifications and alerts so that you’ll be automatically notified if the air quality in your home reaches a certain level.

Right, the AirThings is priced at $196.99 , which is 14% off its original price. With your order, you’ll receive the Wave Plus, 2 AA batteries, a quick start guide, and Airthings 12-month warranty with customer support access through email or live chat.

