PORTMAN CALLS FOR VOTE ON CRYPTO AMENDMENT: Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said he was open to changes in a tax provision of the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has set off a lobbying battle between lawmakers and cryptocurrency advocates, backing a vote to revise the language. The language, which would establish reporting requirements on crypto transactions, sparked an outcry from the industry this week, with crypto lobbyists and several lawmakers calling the language overly broad.