Former Memphis Tigers basketball player Antonio Burks arraigned on gambling charges

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 4 days ago
Former Memphis Tigers basketball player Antonio Burks was arraigned Tuesday on several gambling charges.

July 29th, Memphis police said they served a warrant at a home on Benoit Drive. They found two poker tables, chips, cards, ledgers, surveillance cameras, and placards reading "Burks Poker Palace Rules."

Police also found three people, one of whom told investigators about the Tuesday and Sunday poker nights, and how Burks fronts him money to play.

Two of those at the home gave the police permission to search their phone.

Investigators said the Benoit address is just one of Burks' gambling properties.

Burks is out of jail on $1,000 bond. He is next scheduled for a court date on August 24th.

