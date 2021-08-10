Action RPG, roguelite, survival game; all of these terms apply to Tribes of Midgard (ToM), the recently released Viking-themed hybrid from indie developer Norsfell Games. With both Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Valheim arriving over the last year, the Viking battlefield is pretty contested, but Tribes of Midgard isn’t simply a copy of what’s come before. The genre mash-up has already attracted a lot of attention, cracking the Steam Top 10 (also available on PS4 and PS5) and selling over 250K copies in the first three days of release. With a reception like that, one must ask if Norsfell Games has brought us a new Viking King? Or will Tribes of Midgard be a quick flash in the pan and ultimately fall to the prophecy of Ragnarok? We’ll get to the bottom of it all in our Tribes of Midgard review.