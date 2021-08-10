Cancel
Is the CDC's Eviction Moratorium a Third Amendment Violation?

By Christian Britschgi
Defenders of the often-overlooked Third Amendment to the U.S. Constitution are springing into action to defeat what is arguably the biggest threat to their cause in decades: the federal government's eviction moratorium. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a ban on evicting non-paying tenants living...

Just 6 pages, in Alabama Ass'n of Realtors v. U.S. Dep't of Health & Human Servs., filed by Jay Wolman and Marc Randazza:. Plaintiffs seek to recover possession of their properties from tenants who have failed to pay their rent. Ordinarily, the eviction process would play out in the courts. The CDC eviction moratorium prevents this. And, they cannot resort to "self-help". See, e.g., Mendes v. Johnson, 389 A.2d 781, 783 (D.C. 1978) ("Under early common law, a landlord was privileged to enter upon his land and recover it by force, using violence if necessary. However, this privilege was modified as early as 1381, when a statute was passed making such forcible entry a criminal offense. This criminal statute was accepted as part of the common law, or reenacted, by nearly all of our states.") As a result, Plaintiffs are being forced to house individuals, i.e. quarter them, without their consent. Given the size of the population at issue, some of these tenants are bound to be soldiers. To the extent the CDC moratorium prohibits evicting a soldier, it runs afoul of the Third Amendment. This Constitutionally significant issue warrants this Court's attention.

