Is the CDC's Eviction Moratorium a Third Amendment Violation?

Just 6 pages, in Alabama Ass'n of Realtors v. U.S. Dep't of Health & Human Servs., filed by Jay Wolman and Marc Randazza:. Plaintiffs seek to recover possession of their properties from tenants who have failed to pay their rent. Ordinarily, the eviction process would play out in the courts. The CDC eviction moratorium prevents this. And, they cannot resort to "self-help". See, e.g., Mendes v. Johnson, 389 A.2d 781, 783 (D.C. 1978) ("Under early common law, a landlord was privileged to enter upon his land and recover it by force, using violence if necessary. However, this privilege was modified as early as 1381, when a statute was passed making such forcible entry a criminal offense. This criminal statute was accepted as part of the common law, or reenacted, by nearly all of our states.") As a result, Plaintiffs are being forced to house individuals, i.e. quarter them, without their consent. Given the size of the population at issue, some of these tenants are bound to be soldiers. To the extent the CDC moratorium prohibits evicting a soldier, it runs afoul of the Third Amendment. This Constitutionally significant issue warrants this Court's attention.