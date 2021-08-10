Cancel
Buying Cars

Hyundai Getaway Sales event goes live on Coastal Hyundai website

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Up to $3,000 total savings offer on various new Hyundai models. Coastal Hyundai is offering various savings offers on its new vehicle inventory. This Florida-based dealership has the Hyundai getaway sales event going on right now, which has various savings, finance, and lease offers on new vehicles. The first one of these is the savings offer- the HMF Dealer’s choice bonus cash of up to $1,500 on models like the 2021 Hyundai Elantra, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata, the 2021 Sonata Hybrid, and the 2021 Hyundai Venue.

www.chron.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Hyundai Elantra#Hyundai Venue#Hybrid Vehicle#Hmf Dealer#Ioniq Hybrid#Santa Fe Hybrid#Elantra Hybrid#Coastal Hyundai
Retail

Hiley Hyundai of Burleson Offers up to $1000 Bonus on a New 2021 Hyundai Accent

BURLESON, Texas (PRWEB) August 14, 2021. Hiley Hyundai of Burleson is promoting a unique Retail Bonus Cash offer on newly purchased 2021 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The dealership offers a $1000 retail bonus cash on all 2021 Hyundai Accent cars purchased between August 3 and Sept. 7 this year. This cash bonus offer is valid through the same dates as mentioned. This offer cannot be combined with other existing offers unless it is specified explicitly.
Cars

James Hodge Hyundai Offers Top-Class Brake Service to its Customers

MUSKOGEE, OKLA. (PRWEB) August 14, 2021. Checking the vehicle condition is an integral part of owning a vehicle. One of the important areas to keep tabs on is the braking system of the vehicle. This complex system is what brings the vehicle to a halt whenever required. James Hodge Hyundai dealership recognizes the importance of a healthy braking system and thereby offers expert brake service to its customers. The dealership has well-trained technicians with the right tools and parts to handle this process.
Buying Cars

San Tan Hyundai Pays Top Prices for Used Car Sales and Trade-Ins

San Tan Valley Hyundai dealership wishes to expand its used car inventory. Car owners in the Gilbert, Chandler and Queen Creek area who are interested in an automotive upgrade may find the perfect automotive opportunity at San Tan Hyundai. The Phoenix-area dealership is in the process of filling out its used car inventory with high-quality options and is prepared to pay top prices for local sales and trade-ins.
Cars

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT

Hyundai today announced the addition of a new, rugged Santa Fe XRT trim with a bold, new look for enthusiasts. The Santa Fe XRT offers new exterior styling attributes distinct from standard Santa Fe models, including XRT-exclusive wheels and special dark exterior elements. The Santa Fe XRT trim builds upon the Santa Fe SEL with Convenience package and is available on internal combustion models with or without Hyundai’s exclusive HTRAC® AWD. The Santa Fe XRT FWD is $32,300, and the XRT AWD is $34,000; both are beginning to arrive at dealerships now.
Cars
MotorBiscuit

What Is Hyundai Blue Link?

Hyundai Blue Link is another example of how far automakers are willing to go to provide their customers with the best in technological features. The connectivity system is available on all new Hyundai models, giving drivers full remote access to their vehicles. Therefore, owners of older model Hyundai cars may want to upgrade to a newer vehicle to take advantage of all the system offers.
Buying Cars

2017 Scarlet Red Hyundai Sonata

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 54737 miles below market average! 25/36 City/Highway MPG. * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000 * 2017 KBB.com Best Family Sedans * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $20,000 * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000 * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
World

New Hyundai Staria To Go On Sale In Australia This Month From AU$48,500

The all-new Hyundai Staria is heading Down Under with confirmation that local sales will kick off this month. As with other markets, shoppers in Australia will be able to order the new Staria with either a 2.2-liter CRDi turbocharged four-cylinder diesel with 174 hp (130 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) or a 3.5-liter MPi V6 producing 268 hp (200 kW) and 244 lb-ft (331 Nm) of torque. Models with the 3.5-liter engine are front-wheel drive while the diesel variant is all-wheel drive. Both are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Retail

Hyundai Motor America July Sales Up 19% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Tuesday that it sold a total of 68,500 units in the month of July, up 19 percent from last year's 57,677 units. This was the fifth consecutive month with at least a double digit increase in sales. Hyundai also set July total sales records for Venue and Kona.
Buying Cars

2018 Machine Gray Hyundai Sonata

Certification Program Details: DUNCAN DIFFERENCE CERTIFIED WITH A 130 POINT INSPECTION AND 10 YEAR / 100,000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY FROM DATE OF PURCHASE! Awards:. * 2018 KBB.com Best Family Sedans * 2018 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000 * 2018 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Buying Cars

REVAMPED 2022 HYUNDAI TUCSON WILL ENTICE BUYERS

Vivid and stunning desert landscapes, splendid and picturesque drives, unbelievable viewpoints, magnificent mountain ranges, marvelous biking and riding trails, serene picnic spots and the extraordinarily enduring saguaro cacti make Arizona’s second largest city into a bewitching metropolis, and the perfect venue for the Hyundai folks to kick off their overhauled 2022 Tucson. Welcome to Tucson the city and, more importantly, Tucson the SUV.
Economy

Greg May Hyundai is Offering Hyundai Plus Lease Program to its Customers

Greg May Hyundai offers its customers Hyundai Plus Lease Program on Select vehicles. Greg May Hyundai in Waco, Texas is offering its customers a special Hyundai Plus Lease Program on select Hyundai Vehicles, such as Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Santa Fe and Hyundai Sonata. Greg May Hyundai customers can get a special lease price, auto insurance, and service maintenance on these vehicles for a subscription payment.
Home & Garden
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Teases Sleek Luxurious Minivan

The latest 2022 Kia Carnival proves automakers can sell minivans to a crossover-obsessed US market, so long as they create a handsome design and premium interior. Kia doesn't even offer the most luxurious Carnival with the built-in foot massagers here in America, but we still think it is one of the best minivans on the market. The segment is clearly making a comeback, but Kia's sister company Hyundai still doesn't want to get in on the action, at least not in the US.
Cars

Hyundai And Ford Launch Into The Untapped SAV Market - Subaru Are You Listening?

There is a market for a small pickup, and Hyundai and Ford know it. We hope Subaru is listening, and they offer an all-new 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Baja compact pickup. Hyundai just launched the all-new Santa Cruz, and Ford brings the new Maverick compact pickup. The Sport Adventure Vehicle (SAV) segment is just waiting to be exploited as it's the perfect blend of pickup and compact SUV. Subaru, are you listening?
Cars

2022 Honda Civic vs. 2021 Hyundai Elantra: Compare Cars

Compact sedans keep getting better even as small crossovers keep eating away at the segment. Stalwarts of the class, the 2022 Honda Civic and 2021 Hyundai Elantra now come with more standard features and better style that transcends the budget nature of their past. Which one is worth your money?...
Montgomery, AL

Hyundai builds 5 millionth vehicle in Montgomery

The 5 millionth vehicle rolls off the production line at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama has built 5 million vehicles in Montgomery. The Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle marked less than 17 years of production at the plant. To achieve 5 million vehicles, Hyundai has produced 2,562,880 Sonatas,…
Buying Cars

Car review: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited

Hyundai’s “horse” in the compact sports utility market niche is the 2022 Tucson. My tester was the Limited with all-wheel drive. Tucson is Hyundai’s top-selling vehicle globally, and it has been refreshed for the new model year. It is now larger, providing more passenger and cargo room. Powered by a...

