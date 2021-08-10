No Big Startup Idea? No Problem. Here's How to Buy a Business.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. ARUN LODHI, PULKIT AGRAWAL, BIMAL KARTHEEK REBBA, CO-FOUNDERS, TRELL. Trell is a Social Commerce platform that enables users to watch and create lifestyle videos in over 20 categories such as Beauty, Fashion, Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Travel, Movies & TV reviews, etc. The consumers can shop for beauty, personal care and wellness products from the Trell App itself through our in-built Trell Shop via shoppable videos created by Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). The genesis of Trell can be traced back to the singular realization by the founders on the dearth of meaningful content and discovery being a challenge in the age of click-bait content on the Internet. Trell believes in the power of an engaged community and aims to create familiar and culturally relatable online experiences for Indian users. Trell is enabling KOLs on the platform to share their personal experiences, reviews, and recommendations of their favorite products and services that users can watch and buy on the platform itself.