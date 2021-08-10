Cancel
Economy

SEI READI increases private sector outreach following deadline extension

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 6 days ago

SOUTHEASTERN IN — The Southeast Indiana Growth Alliance (SEI READI) has announced its plan with Thomas P. Miller & Associates (TPMA) to increase private sector engagement after the recently extended submission deadline of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI). READI is a transformational statewide initiative dedicating $500 million in appropriations to promote economic development. Taking steps to support its regions, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced an additional 30 days for proposal submission.

