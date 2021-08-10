Cancel
Public Safety

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v40Yz_0bNSi9LJ00

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during some of the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a televised address, the 63-year-old Democrat emphatically denied intentionally showing any disrespect toward women but said that fighting back against what he called the “politically motivated” attack on him would subject the state to months of turmoil, and “I cannot be the cause of that.”

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government,” Cuomo said.

The three-term Democratic governor’s decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment. It came after New York’s attorney general released the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Investigators said he subjected women to unwanted kisses; groped their breasts or buttocks or otherwise touched them inappropriately; made insinuating remarks about their looks and their sex lives; and created a work environment “rife with fear and intimidation.”

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a 62-year-old Democrat and former member of Congress from the Buffalo area, will become the state’s 57th governor and the first woman to hold the post.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” Hochul tweeted.

The #MeToo-era scandal cut short not just a career but a dynasty: Cuomo’s father, Mario Cuomo, was governor in the 1980s and ’90s, and the younger Cuomo was often mentioned as a potential candidate for president, an office his father famously contemplated seeking. Even as the scandal mushroomed, Cuomo was planning to run for reelection in 2022.

Cuomo still faces the possibility of criminal charges, with a number of prosecutors around the state moving to investigate him.

The string of accusations that spelled the governor’s downfall began to unfold in news reports last December and went on for months.

Cuomo called some of the allegations fabricated, forcefully denying he touched anyone inappropriately. But he acknowledged making some aides uncomfortable with comments he said he intended as playful, and he apologized for some of his behavior.

He portrayed some of the encounters as misunderstandings attributable to “generational or cultural” differences, a reference in part to his upbringing in an affectionate Italian American family.

As a defiant Cuomo clung to office, state lawmakers launched an impeachment investigation, and nearly the entire Democratic establishment in New York deserted him — not only over the accusations, but also because of the discovery that his administration had concealed thousands of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home patients.

The harassment investigation ordered up by the attorney general and conducted by two outside lawyers corroborated the women’s accounts and added lurid new ones. The release of the report left the governor more isolated than ever, with some of his most loyal supporters abandoning him and President Joe Biden joining those calling on him to resign.

His accusers included an aide who said Cuomo groped her breast at the governor’s mansion. Investigators also the governor’s staff retaliated against one of his accusers by leaking confidential personnel files about her.

As governor, Cuomo touted himself as an example of a “progressive Democrat” who gets things done: Since taking office in 2011, he helped push through legislation that legalized gay marriage, began lifting the minimum wage to $15 and expanded paid family leave benefits. He also backed big infrastructure projects, including airport overhauls and construction of a new bridge over the Hudson River that he named after his father.

At the same time the behavior that got him into trouble was going on, he was publicly championing the #MeToo movement and surrounding himself with women’s rights activists, signing into law sweeping new protections against sexual harassment and lengthening the statute of limitations in rape cases.

His national popularity soared during the harrowing spring of 2020, when New York became the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak.

His tough-minded but empathetic response made for riveting television well beyond New York, and his stern warnings to people to stay home and wear masks stood in sharp contrast to President Donald Trump’s brush-off of the virus. His briefings won an international Emmy Award, and he went on to write a book on leadership in a crisis.

But even those accomplishments were soon tainted when it was learned that the state’s official count of nursing home deaths had excluded many patients who had been transferred to hospitals before they succumbed. A Cuomo aide acknowledged the administration feared the true numbers would be “used against us” by the Trump White House.

Also, Cuomo’s administration was fiercely criticized for forcing nursing homes to accept patients recovering from the virus.

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the state’s handling of data on nursing home deaths. In addition, the state attorney general is looking into whether Cuomo broke the law in using members of his staff to help write and promote his book, from which he stood to make more than $5 million.

The governor had also increasingly come under fire over his rough and sometimes vindictive treatment of fellow politicians and his own staff, with former aides telling stories of a brutal work environment.

Cuomo has been divorced since 2005 from the author and activist Kerry Kennedy, a member of the Kennedy family, and was romantically involved up until 2019 with TV lifestyle personality Sandra Lee. He has three adult daughters.

During his resignation speech, he directly addressed his daughters, saying: “I want them to know, from the bottom of my heart: I never did, and I never would, intentionally disrespect a woman or treat a woman differently than I would want them treated. Your dad made mistakes. And he apologized. And he learned from it. And that’s what life is all about.”

He gained political experience early on as his father’s hard-nosed and often ruthless campaign manager, and went on to become New York attorney general and U.S. housing secretary under President Bill Clinton before getting elected governor in 2010.

New York has seen a string of high-level political figures brought down in disgrace in recent years.

Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned in 2008 in a call-girl scandal. Rep. Anthony Weiner went to prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman stepped down in 2018 after four women accused him of abuse. And the top two leaders in the Legislature were convicted of corruption.

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications' motto and driving force ever since: "A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard." Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started "out of the movement," remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father's vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father's lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta's African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
State
New York State
Person
Mario Cuomo
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Person
Eliot Spitzer
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Anthony Weiner
Person
Kerry Kennedy
Person
Eric Schneiderman
Person
Andrew Cuomo
#Rape#Legislature#Impeachment#Democratic#Congress#New Yorkers#Italian American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

New York State Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook. The state Assembly has announced it will suspend its impeachment investigation. Officials say they don’t have the authority to impeach someone no longer in office. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for Cuomo. Well, sort of. There will be no ugly, drawn out impeachment hearings in Albany. But at the same time, officials plan to turn over all the dirt they uncovered to federal and state prosecutors. READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Trump fundraises off ‘total loser’ Andrew Cuomo resigning

Former President Donald Trump is fundraising off the resignation of “total loser” and soon-to-be former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo said Tuesday that he’s resigning in 14 days after a report commissioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a fellow Democrat, found he harassed 11 women. “Andrew Cuomo...
Politicsnickiswift.com

The Truth About Chris Cuomo's Relationship With His Brother Andrew

Andrew Cuomo has always had a very close relationship with his little brother, Chris Cuomo. As a matter of fact, the Governor of New York was more like a father figure towards him, especially after the death of their own father, former Governor Mario Cuomo. The two brothers have always been supportive of one another, both in their personal and professional lives.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Megyn Kelly Goes OFF on Andrew Cuomo and ‘His Loser Brother on CNN’: Their Success is Entirely Due to ‘Their Daddy’

Megyn Kelly appeared on Newsmax with fellow former Fox News host Eric Bolling on Wednesday and ripped into Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN host. This week the governor announced he will resign after a New York state attorney general’s report documented numerous instances of sexual harassment he engaged in. Cuomo has not been criminally charged and he denies wrongdoing.
PoliticsPosted by
FL Radio Group

Assembly Dems Drop Cuomo Impeachment

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face impeachment after announcing on Tuesday he will resign as Governor on August 24. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced late on Friday the impeachment probe will be suspended once Cuomo leaves office. In a statement, Heastie said lawyers for the Assembly Judiciary Committee determined the...
Politicsnewsbrig.com

Andrew Cuomo brags about saving New York lawmakers from looking like ‘ship of fools’ with impeachment

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would have triumphed over an impeachment investigation. The 63-year-old Democrat, who announced this week he would resign after Attorney General Letitia James released an explosive report claiming he engaged in sexual misconduct with 11 women and fostered a culture of intimidation, said he did the right thing and indicated the New York State Assembly also made the correct decision in announcing its impeachment proceedings would be suspended.
PoliticsFox News

Media turns on former hero Andrew Cuomo: 'MSNBC actually seems irritated'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation, effective in two weeks, appeared to be the final nail in the coffin for the hero worship he had previously enjoyed from the mainstream media. Facing possible impeachment over his sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo announced he was stepping down Tuesday. With that, the governor...
New York City, NYwestsidespirit.com

What Andrew Cuomo Teaches Us – Especially the Politicians

We can learn a new lesson from the case of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation in a stunning historical moment on Aug. 10, 2021. After all, he is not the first state’s governor to exit office in political and personal disgrace. In fact, Cuomo is the second consecutive...
PoliticsReason.com

There Will Be No Late Impeachment of Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is resigning after the state Attorney General concluded the Governor had sexually harassed multiple current and former state employees. As Governor, Cuomo also adopted Covid-19 policies that dramatically increased nursing home deaths, and then sought to cover up the administration's culpability, prompting an FBI investigation.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Reportedly Still Advising Gov. Andrew Cuomo

About midway through a new in-depth report from The Washington Post about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s refusal to resign amid his sexual harassment scandal comes the revelation that he has been “left with few advisers.” Among those with whom he “continues to confer” is his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, “according to people familiar with the situation,” the Post reports.
Politicswamc.org

Heastie: Cuomo Impeachment Probe To End Aug. 25

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says the impeachment probe into outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo will end August 25 — one day after the Democrat resigns. In a statement Friday, the Bronx Democrat says he made the decision after consulting with Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine and his majority colleagues. Heastie says the suspension is because Cuomo will resign, and the committee determined it would be unconstitutional to impeach and remove an elected official no longer in office.

