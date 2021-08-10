Cancel
Politics

Kathy Hochul to be 1st female NY governor after Cuomo leaves

Posted by 
2 On Your Side
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0bzH_0bNSi4vg00

As New York’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul has spent years on the road as the friendly face of the administration.

During two terms, she has visited each of the state’s 62 counties yearly for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events. Now, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation Tuesday, her next stop is the state Capitol in Albany.

Hochul will become the state’s first female governor once Cuomo's resignation is effective in two weeks.

The centrist Democrat from Western New York last week joined the chorus of politicians denouncing the governor. She said Tuesday that she's ready to lead.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul released the following statement Tuesday:

" I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.

As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor. "

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

