Maurice Benard Previews Sonny’s Return on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

By Michelle Moro Parkerton
soapsindepth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith every day that passes, GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Sonny becomes more and more ingrained in the life amnesiac “Mike” is building both in Nixon Falls and in his romantic relationship with Nina. Meanwhile, back in Port Charles, Sonny’s widow, Carly, is preparing to marry his right-hand man, Jason. Sooner or later, Sonny’s past is bound to come back to him — and portrayer Maurice Benard recently weighed in on what he thinks will be an epic confrontation!

Comments / 6

