Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

OpenAI can translate English into code with its new machine learning software Codex

By James Vincent
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI research company OpenAI is releasing a new machine learning tool that translates the English language into code. The software is called Codex and is designed to speed up the work of professional programmers, as well as help amateurs get started coding. In demos of Codex, OpenAI shows how the...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Programming#Open Source Software#Free Software#Cto#Verge#Api#Drudge#Github#Gmail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
Related
SoftwarePosted by
Android Police

Google Drive's new blocking tool is here to help put an 'end' to spam

It's been more than two years since Google acknowledged Drive spam is a real issue with the service, and we've been patiently waiting for any action to be taken. In May, the company confirmed a solution was on the way, allowing users to block email addresses from sharing content with you in the future. After a couple of months, that fix is finally being made available to Drive users.
Cell Phones9to5Google

New Google Keep widget w/ Material You design teased on Pixel 6

In teasing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google has shown off what looks to be a new homescreen widget for Google Keep, complete with a Material You design. As it stands today, Google Keep has only two options for Android homescreen widgets: a short “Quick Capture” widget with shortcuts to adding new notes, and a larger “Note List” with the same controls and a scrollable view of your recent notes.
Softwarearxiv.org

Large-scale quantum machine learning

Quantum computers promise to enhance machine learning for practical applications. Quantum machine learning for real-world data has to handle extensive amounts of high-dimensional data. However, conventional methods for measuring quantum kernels are impractical for large datasets as they scale with the square of the dataset size. Here, we measure quantum kernels using randomized measurements to gain a quadratic speedup in computation time and quickly process large datasets. Further, we efficiently encode high-dimensional data into quantum computers with the number of features scaling linearly with the circuit depth. The encoding is characterized by the quantum Fisher information metric and is related to the radial basis function kernel. We demonstrate the advantages and speedups of our methods by classifying images with the IBM quantum computer. Our approach is exceptionally robust to noise via a complementary error mitigation scheme. Using currently available quantum computers, the MNIST database can be processed within 220 hours instead of 10 years which opens up industrial applications of quantum machine learning.
Computersarxiv.org

WeChat Neural Machine Translation Systems for WMT21

This paper introduces WeChat AI's participation in WMT 2021 shared news translation task on English->Chinese, English->Japanese, Japanese->English and English->German. Our systems are based on the Transformer (Vaswani et al., 2017) with several novel and effective variants. In our experiments, we employ data filtering, large-scale synthetic data generation (i.e., back-translation, knowledge distillation, forward-translation, iterative in-domain knowledge transfer), advanced finetuning approaches, and boosted Self-BLEU based model ensemble. Our constrained systems achieve 36.9, 46.9, 27.8 and 31.3 case-sensitive BLEU scores on English->Chinese, English->Japanese, Japanese->English and English->German, respectively. The BLEU scores of English->Chinese, English->Japanese and Japanese->English are the highest among all submissions, and that of English->German is the highest among all constrained submissions.
Computersmskcc.org

New eBook: Machine Learning for Healthcare Applications

A new electronic book is available, entitled Machine Learning for Healthcare Applications. This eBook, published in 2021, is a comprehensive description of issues for healthcare data management and an overview of existing systems. Content includes information on disease diagnosis, telemedicine, medical imaging, smart health monitoring, social media healthcare, and machine learning for COVID-19.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Machine learning: Free Software Foundation targets GitHub Copilot

The Free Software Foundation (FSF) has launched a call for white papers on GitHub Copilot. The papers submitted are intended to analyze the effects of the machine learning assistant on the free software community, which is associated with numerous questions. The appeal blog post promises that the organization will read all submitted white papers and pay a reward for every $ 500 published.
Cell Phonestowardsdatascience.com

Building Your Own Google Translate App with Plotly Dash

I love exploring! I have always been intrigued by the different languages spoken around the world. Coming from a multilingual country, I can attest that knowing multiple languages will definitely open up your world because you can easily connect with others. While google translate has certainly made our lives easier where language is no longer a barrier, I thought it would be amazing if I could get the translation of one word in all languages, in just one search. Not only this, as a person who is a visual learner, mapping those translated words to its respective countries on the map helps to make my learning easier, and luckily for me, Plotly Dash made this possible!
Softwarehowtogeek.com

What Is Machine Learning?

To learn a skill, we gather knowledge, practice carefully, and monitor our performance. Eventually, we become better at that activity. Machine learning is a technique that allows computers to do just that. Can Computers Learn?. Defining intelligence is tough. We all know what we mean by intelligence when we say...
Technologyahima.org

Machine Learning as an Enabler for Augmented Intelligence

There is a proverb that says, “When the winds of change blow, some people build walls, and others build windmills.” In truth, the ubiquitous emphasis on adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) today is a bit more than just a wind of change. And, for the healthcare industry in particular—because of ongoing regulatory changes, privacy considerations, and biases and inequities in the data—widespread and accelerated adoption of AI/ML has been somewhat challenging. This does not undermine the successful use of AI in applications like reducing wait times in hospitals, patient triaging, and shortening intensive care unit stays, but the industry at large has yet to see significant benefits from this new technology. Thus, it is worthwhile to take a step back and identify an acceptable way for the healthcare industry to be able to use AI and ML at scale.
Internetmarketingdive.com

Anti-phishing tool designed by tech companies promises brand safety in emails

Cybercriminals in the past year have ransomed millions of dollars from businesses using methods like phishing to swipe login credentials and take control of computer networks. Because phishing often consists of sending fraudulent emails that imitate the look of well-known brands, they can sow distrust and undermine the effectiveness of email marketing campaigns.
Softwareaithority.com

Lilt Launches Quick Translate Machine Translation Solution

New User Interface Enables Higher Quality Machine Translation in a Secure Environment. Lilt, the modern language service and technology provider, announced the launch of Quick Translate, a transformative product that provides access to higher-quality machine translation in a secure environment. Quick Translate is part of the Lilt Platform and enables users to quickly and easily translate content using a customized, human-in-the-loop trained neural machine translation engine.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

An Empirical Study on Predictability of Software Code Smell Using Deep Learning Models

Code Smell, similar to a bad smell, is a surface indication of something tainted but in terms of software writing practices. This metric is an indication of a deeper problem lies within the code and is associated with an issue which is prominent to experienced software developers with acceptable coding practices. Recent studies have often observed that codes having code smells are often prone to a higher probability of change in the software development cycle. In this paper, we developed code smell prediction models with the help of features extracted from source code to predict eight types of code smell. Our work also presents the application of data sampling techniques to handle class imbalance problem and feature selection techniques to find relevant feature sets. Previous studies had made use of techniques such as Naive - Bayes and Random forest but had not explored deep learning methods to predict code smell. A total of 576 distinct Deep Learning models were trained using the features and datasets mentioned above. The study concluded that the deep learning models which used data from Synthetic Minority Oversampling Technique gave better results in terms of accuracy, AUC with the accuracy of some models improving from 88.47 to 96.84.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

On Continuous Delivery in Machine Learning

A conceptual understanding of design and implementation approach for the continuous delivery process of machine learning models for advanced analytics systems. Modern advanced analytics systems extensively use Machine Learning (ML) models. These systems continuously empower complex business-level decision-making day in and day out. As reality around the business changes constantly, those models need to be invalidated and retrained if not at the same pace, but on a regular basis. A crucial part of this discussion is how to serve models efficiently with little or no expert intervention. In this article, we present concepts and a few solution approaches that need to be understood in order to achieve an efficient model serving system. The design and implementation of such a system are essential for the continuous realization of year-round advanced analytics capabilities.
TechnologyInc.com

Forget 'Learn to Code.' Learn to 'No-Code' Instead

"Learn to code" has been a refrain for entrepreneurs for more than a decade. Want to start a business in the high-growth universe of venture capital windfalls and IPO fortunes? Learn to code. Have a modest idea for a digital product? Learn to code. Want your business to survive into the mid-21st century? Learn to code.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

How to become a UX hero

Let’s face it, life isn’t always easy. We’d all appreciate it if things were just a bit simpler and we didn’t have to battle our way through poor experiences. In fact, 73% of people say a good experience is a vital factor when it comes to brand loyalty. ABOUT THE...
InternetPosted by
BGR.com

Google just released a new feature to fight annoying Google Drive spam

Bad actors on the internet are constantly finding new ways to send us spam. The emails, the phone calls, the texts — it’s impossible to avoid spam. If it can be used to communicate with others, someone will use it to spam you. One of the most obscure methods of spam is Google Drive spam, and although it isn’t quite as irritating as many other forms of spam, it has been enough of a problem that Google felt the need to address it back in 2019. Thankfully, at long last, Google has a solution. On Google’s Workspace blog this week, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy