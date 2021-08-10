Cancel
NASA’s new space suits are delayed, making a 2024 Moon landing ‘not feasible’

By Joey Roulette
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s development of new astronaut space suits will be nearly two years late and nix its effort to land humans on the Moon by 2024, an inspector general report released on Tuesday found. Those delays compound a daunting set of schedule challenges NASA already faces — from the development of its new human-rated lunar lander to getting its massive Space Launch System rocket off the ground.

