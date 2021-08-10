Report: Man involved in death of City Kickboxing fighter Fau Vake sentenced to home detention, Dan Hooker reacts

When Paige VanZant stormed out of the ring following her fight against Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19, it wasn’t because she was pouting over a loss. While the former UFC star turned bare-knuckle brawler felt like she won the fight, the wave of emotion that rolled over her in that moment which sent VanZant running out of the arena was more about the heartbreak she was facing after suffering another crushing defeat.