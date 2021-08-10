Report: Man involved in death of City Kickboxing fighter Fau Vake sentenced to home detention, Dan Hooker reacts
One of the four men involved in the fatal assault of City Kickboxing fighter Fau Vake has received sentencing. According to the NZ Herald, Ofa Folau, 29, has been sentenced to six months of home detention after pleading guilty to two charges of assault with intent to injure this past June in New Zealand. Both charges resulted in six-month sentences that will be served concurrently.www.mmafighting.com
