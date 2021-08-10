Cancel
Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho to Star in Hulu’s Queer Teen Love Story Produced by Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho have signed on to lead Hulu’s upcoming queer teen movie from director Sammi Cohen.

Blanchard will play Paige, an aspiring artist who’s thrust out of her comfort zone when forced to join the track team captained by her longtime crush, but she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate, ultimately discovering what real love feels like. Cravalho will play AJ, an elusive track star who has always lived in the shadow of her twin sister.

Written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham, the untitled film is produced by Animal Pictures’ Natasha Lyonne , Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens; American High’s Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett; Depth of Field’s Andrew Miano; 3Arts’ Katie Newman; and LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon. Executive producers are Depth of Field’s Britta Rowings and Dan Balgoyen, with Rowings overseeing production; Michael Glassman of LD Entertainment; and Max Butler.

Depth of Field and Animal Pictures began development on the film before they joined forces with American High, which continues its successful partnership with Hulu after producing buzzy releases like “Big Time Adolescence,” “The Binge,” “The Ultimate Playlist of Noise” and “Plan B.” The project marks Animal Pictures’ first foray into film after being active in TV development.

Blanchard currently appears on TNT’s “Snowpiercer,” opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, after standout work on ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and a starring role as Riley Matthews on “Girl Meets World.” Blanchard’s filmography also includes Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Cravalho earned her breakout role at only 14, when she was discovered and cast as the lead in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-nominated movie “Moana.” Cravalho performed the movie’s hit song “How Far I’ll Go” live at the 2017 Oscars. She recently starred in Netflix’s feature “All Together Now,” directed by Brett Haley, and starred as Ariel in ABC’s TV production of “The Little Mermaid Live.” Next, Cravalho will be seen in Amazon’s new drama “The Power,” opposite Leslie Mann and John Leguizamo.

Blanchard is repped by Untitled Entertainment; Max Nagler at Union Agency; Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; and Herring PR. Cravalho is repped by Stagecoach Entertainment; Gersh; Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham; and Wolf-Kasteler PR.

