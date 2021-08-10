Man Accidentally Discovers Judy Garland’s Lost ‘Wizard of Oz’ Dress

Based on the book by L. Frank Baum, The Wizard of Oz (1939) was an early example of the beauty of Technicolor film technology. Particularly, the legendary blue-and-white checkered dress and sparkling ruby slippers worn by a young Judy Garland would have been much duller on the screens only a few years before. Luckily, Garland's costume was designed with Technicolor in mind. Today, the slippers, blouse, and pinafore dress are some of the most valuable movie memorabilia. Unfortunately, the dress has been lost for several decades. However, in a shocking announcement, Department of Drama lecturer Matt Ripa at the Catholic University of America stumbled upon the legendary outfit in a surprising location.