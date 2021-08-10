Cancel
Hades Review

By William Schwartz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s not much that can be said about Hades at this point that hasn’t been said. Last year, Supergiant’s Hades came out of early access to critical acclaim, rocketing up many game of the year lists to close out the 2020 and it was well deserved praise. While Supergiant has carved out a niche for themselves with their highly stylized isometric titles, the developer seems to have taken the lessons learned from Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre to put forth their best effort yet with Hades.

Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Hades is coming to Xbox Game Pass in August

Microsoft has announced the games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the first half of August, and this month has some great offerings with games from [email protected] and a new haul of games coming via EA Play. Psychonauts 2 may well be scheduled for a Day One...
NFLEurogamer.net

Hades for £19, Aliens: Fireteam Elite for £25 and more of the best game deals

This month's gaming line-up is pretty strong across the board and there's already some decent savings to snap up before the new titles have even been released. We've been searching for the lowest prices on some of the best games coming out this month and at the time of writing this, we've found Boss Deals via eBay has some of the best pre-order prices around.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Don't count on Supergiant making a direct Hades follow-up

I'm not sure who expected a Hades sequel from developer Supergiant anytime soon. But while studio co-founder and designer Greg Kasavin hasn't written off the idea entirely, it's probably not worth making plans for a future trip into the Greek underworld. Speaking to NME, Kasavin explains that the team is...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

The origins of Hades, out next week on PS5, PS4

Hades launches next week on PlayStation! We hope you have a wonderful time exploring the Underworld of Greek myth and discovering all its many surprises starting August 13. Today marks almost four years since we first started thinking about this game, so I wanted to tell you about some of the unique circumstances that led to our small team developing what’s become our biggest hit ever — a game that’s already earned more than 50 Game of the Year awards from publications including IGN, Eurogamer, and many others. Suffice it to say we could never have imagined all this when we were just starting out!
Video Gamesvg247.com

Sol Cresta, Hades, Carrion, more indies coming to PlayStation

Sony has announced some new and popular indie games are heading to PlayStation consoles. Yesterday, Sony provided various reveals, updates, and previews for seven indie titles coming to PS4 and PS5. First off, Sony dropped a reminder that the rather great rogue-lite Hades is coming to PlayStation on August 13....
Video GamesTwinfinite

Why Did I Ever Stop Playing Hades?

When I had the opportunity to play Hades for review last year, it felt like the culmination of everything Supergiant Games had done up to that point. The wonderful voice acting, the beautiful and distinct art style, a strong narrative direction, and most importantly, fast-paced action gameplay that could keep you hooked for easily a hundred hours and more. Hades felt like a nearly flawless iteration of the rogue-lite genre, and the PlayStation and Xbox releases are just another reminder of that.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Is Hades On PlayStation & Xbox Worth Playing?

It’s been a long time coming, but indie superhit roguelike Hades is finally going to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S by the end of this week. The game’s been fully available on the Nintendo Switch for about a year, and via Early Access on PC for even longer, so those waiting for the game to come to PlayStation and Xbox have been very patient indeed. The question is: has it been worth the wait?
Video GamesNME

‘Hades’ review: Supergiant’s latest is, quite literally, a god-tier game

Hades is god-like, in every sense of the word. It’s attractive, it’s compelling, it’s wrathful (when it wants to be) and it’s got such a gift at getting in your head that you can understand its cult-like reputation amongst gamers and non-gamers alike. Weaving together considered, inspired storytelling with action that could go toe-to-toe even gaming’s most loved roguelite titans, Hades is both exceptional and essential, pitting you as one of the most complete, rounded protagonists you’ll ever meet, rebelling against something he doesn’t even comprehend.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How to beat Thanatos in Hades

Hades can be pretty challenging, though perhaps never more so than when Thanatos shows up. Greek mythology’s personification of death, Than can show his face (and chiseled muscles) at the most inopportune of moments. He challenges players to a contest to see who can score the most kills in a set space of time, though, naturally, he’s pretty good at killing. So, here’s how to beat Thanatos in Hades and get the Death Dealer Achievement or Trophy at the same time.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Everyone should play Hades at least once

If you pay attention to what’s going on in the world of gaming, then there’s a very high chance that you’ve at least heard of Hades. The latest game from Supergiant, the creators of the almighty Bastion, Transistor, and the incredibly underrated but equally exceptional Pyre, brings all of the incredible flair and masterful gameplay that the devs are known for and wrangles it into a roguelike.
Video GamesIGN

Hades Is Best Played on PS5

Initially released on PC in early access via the Epic Games Store at the end of 2018, Hades ended up being one of the best games of the year in its final commercial release back in 2020. With the game hitting the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One this month, we spent some quality time with Hades on the PS5. If the headline didn't give it away, it's our favourite way to play Supergiant's latest.
Video GamesDestructoid

Hades is still fantastic on PS4 and PS5

You don’t need me to tell you that Hades rules, but here I go anyway ahead of Friday’s launch. Hades is too great of a game to be tied down to select platforms, so it’s wonderful to finally see it playable on more machines. The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S versions aren’t here yet — they’re launching August 13 — but I was able to try Hades on PS4 and PS5 pre-release. It is, in a word, fantastic. Did you expect any different?
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Celebrating The Boss Battles Of Hades

Hades may be talked about as the roguelite for people who bounce off of roguelites, but it is still a difficult game to master. Every chamber is filled with undead shades and restless spirits that would love nothing more than to send Zagreus back to the House of Hades. No matter the combination of weapons, items, and gifts from the gods, Zagreus eventually has to face the most difficult challenges of the Underworld: boss battles. Every boss in Hades is memorable, with screen-filling attacks and multiple phases to master.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Hades on Xbox Series X is the game I needed in 2021

Dash, deflect, run, backstab, repeat. Clear the area, bash, repeat. Die to that hydra's fireball you almost managed to dodge, repeat. So is the life of Zagreus, son of Hades, Prince of the Underworld. He's not content with staying put in his father's wind-deprived, shade-sheltering kingdom anymore and wants to find Persephone, his mother. To do that, he has to battle his way out the various levels of the underworld, taking on iconic figures from Greek Mythology — or getting help from them.

