‘Super Pumped’: Babak Tafti & Mousa Hussein Kraish Join Showtime Series About Uber

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Babak Tafti ( Succession ) and Mousa Hussein Kraish ( American Gods ) are set for lead roles opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler in the first installment of Super Pumped , Showtime ’s anthology series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The installment, which is based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

Pivoting on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber’s hard-charging CEO who ultimately was ousted in a boardroom coup, the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.

Tafti will play Emil Michael, who is Uber’s dealmaker-in-chief and right-hand man to Kalanick.

Kraish will portray Fawzi Kamel, the Uber driver whose interaction with Kalanick went viral.

Each season of the Super Pumped anthology series will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.

Koppelman, Levien and Beth Schacter executive produce, write and serve as showrunners. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski also executive produce and Isaac co-executive produces.

Tafti recurred as Eduard on Succession and recently appeared in film and TV projects including Swallow, Legacies, The Equalizer, Bull, Murphy Brown, New Amsterdam, Quantico and Instinct. He is repped by CornerStone Talent Agency, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Perhaps best known for his portrayal of The Jinn on American Gods , Kraish has also recurred on Feed the Beast . His television credits also include Transparent, Madam Secretary, Homeland, Blue Bloods, Parenthood, Chuck and Covert Affairs. His film work includes Charlie Wilson’s War, Superbad, Fast & Furious, Finishing the Game, The Dictator, among others. Kraish is repped by Artists & Representatives and Velocity Entertainment Partners.

