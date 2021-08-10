Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Dying To Belong’ Remake With Shannen Doherty, Favour Onwuka & Jenika Rose Gets Lifetime Greenlight

By Denise Petski
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhU6m_0bNSg4iQ00

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime is bringing an updated version of the classic television movie Dying To Belong to the screen. Shannen Doherty , Favour Onwuka ( Supergirl) and Jenika Rose ( iZombie) are set to star in Lifetime’s remake of the 1997 film, which starred Hilary Swank, Sarah Chalke, Jenna von Oÿ and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Dying to Belong, which reveals the harsh realities of toxic friendships and sorority hazing culture, will debut this fall on Lifetime.

In Dying To Belong, when journalism major Olivia (Onwuka) meets Riley (Rose), a shy freshman who suffers from anxiety, they become fast friends. Riley, whose mother Katherine (Doherty) was a legacy Pi Gamma Beta, decides to rush in hopes of following Katherine’s footsteps and is ecstatic when Olivia joins her. Sensing the opportunity to go undercover to write a story about hazing practices, Olivia soon discovers there are deadly secrets involved in being part of the “sisterhood.”

Dying to Belong marks Doherty’s second movie for Lifetime this year. As we previously reported, she also stars in List of a Lifetime, the network’s centerpiece of the Stop Breast Cancer for Life campaign, for which Doherty directed special content that will roll out in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

As part of Lifetime’s commitment to hiring women in key production roles under the Broader Focus initiative, Dying to Belong is produced by Pink Buffalo Films and Wishing Floor Films with Danielle von Zerneck (The Christmas Set Up), daughter of Frank von Zerneck, a producer on the original film, executive producing. Gail Harvey ( Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos ) directs from a script from Caitlin D. Freyers ( Wynona Earp) . Shawn Angelski ( Story of a Girl) also serves as executive producer.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannen Doherty
Person
Hilary Swank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying To Belong#Greenlight#Onwuka Jenika#Izombie#Broader Focus#Pink Buffalo Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
TVLine

Judith Light Cast as Courteney Cox's Lithium-Infused Mother in Starz Horror Comedy Shining Vale

Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light has joined the Starz horror comedy Shining Vale, playing mom to Courteney Cox’s character. Described as a “chilling half-hour comedy” from Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error) and Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Shining Vale follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town, into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. No one seems to notice, though, except for Pat (played by Cox), who is convinced she’s either depressed… or possessed. Light will guest-star as Joan, Pat’s Lithium-infused mother who has long battled both mental illness and her daughter (whom she blames for said struggles). Joan is also described as “vain and hyper-critical, taking any opportunity to recall her prized youth, or belittle Pat. “Of all the horrors that Pat faces, becoming Joan is the most frightening– and most real,” the synopsis adds. Shining Vale also stars Greg Kinnear (House of Cards), Mira Sorvino (Condor), Merrin Dungey (Alias), Gus Birney (Dickinson) and Dylan Gage (PEN15).
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’: Brandon Micheal Hall Joins Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Spinoff

God Friended Me and The Mayor alum Brandon Micheal Hall has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Hilary Duff in How I Met Your Father, Hulu’s straight-to-series spinoff to long-running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother. Created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father is set in the near future, with Sophie (Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series. The story starts in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are...
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Sam Reid to star in AMC's 'Interview with the Vampire' series

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Belle and The Astronaut Wives Club actor Sam Reid has signed on to play the lead Lestat in AMC's planned horror drama, Interview with the Vampire. The character was previously played by Tom Cruise in the 1994 movie, Interview with the Vampire, and by Stuart Townsend in the 2002 prequel, Queen of the Damned.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Neil Patrick Harris to Star in Darren Star’s Netflix Series ‘Uncoupled’

Neil Patrick Harris will star in Darren Star’s upcoming Netflix series, “Uncoupled.”. “Uncoupled” follows Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsided him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland's new show gets disappointing update

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland hasn't had her fairytale ending with planned TV series Epic, as the romantic anthology series has been cancelled before getting off the ground. Sarah's involvement in Epic, a new series from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, was announced back in May. Now, three months on, ABC has decided not to move forward with the show's pilot.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

He's All That Trailer: Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan Gets A Makeover From Addison Rae In Netflix Remake

20-year-old Addison Rae has risen to become an internet sensation thanks to her viral TikToks and now she’s trying on the movie star label with her first movie, He’s All That. The Netflix film is a remake of the 1999 classic rom-com that starred Freddie Prinze Jr. as a high school jock, Zack, who makes a bet to turn the school’s loner, Rachael Leigh Cook’s Laney into prom queen. This time Rae is the high school it-girl and Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan will be the object of the bet.
MoviesPosted by
TVLine

MacGruber Villain Recast: Billy Zane In, Mickey Rourke Out in Peacock Series

MacGruber has cleared his first major hurdle on his way back to the small screen. Titanic baddie Billy Zane has been brought in at the 11th hour to replace Mickey Rourke as the lead villain in MacGruber, Peacock’s forthcoming revival of Will Forte’s MacGyver-lampooning Saturday Night Live sketch (which also spawned a 2010 movie). Zane, whose TV credits include Legends of Tomorrow and The Boys, assumes the role of MacGruber’s mortal enemy Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. Long thought dead, the evildoer has resurfaced to carry out a heinous plot to destroy the world, and in the process, claim his revenge against MacGruber. Rourke’s casting was...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Cuomo’s ex, Sandra Lee, cozies up to new boyfriend in St. Tropez

Her old beau may be getting roasted this week, but that hasn’t stopped Sandra Lee from cooking up a new romance. The former chef and author is dating hunky Algerian interfaith leader, writer and producer Ben Youcef — her first romance since her split with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Y&R Spoilers: BOMBSHELL Sally Spectra Is Summer’s Sister?

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease a surprising twist coming up for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It may be revealed that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is her mother! While that should be shocking, any true soap fan could see it coming. After all surprise children are a soap staple. Also, it is usually the person they hate the most that turns out to be a relative. Also, the soap powers that be love to change history and storylines to make them fit in the present for that extra spicy shock factor. It has been done before on Y&R. Let’s take Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) as an example.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Eminem’s adopted child comes out as non-binary on TikTok

Eminem’s adopted child has come out as non-binary.The 19-year-old made the announcement in a TikTok video, where they told their followers their name is Stevie.They said their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” and added the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.Eminem, 48, legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.In one of the TikTok videos, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing their name alongside the caption “all pronouns”.The video began with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”Stevie’s biological father, Eric Hartter, died of an alleged drug overdose...
Trouble Relationshipnickiswift.com

Has Kelly Clarkson Been Dating Amid Her Divorce?

Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock hasn't exactly been the most friendly since Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. The twosome's time in the courtroom has been heavily documented, with everything from the whopping amount of child support Clarkson is paying her ex to Clarkson's requests to be legally divorced as quickly as possible all being reported by the tabloids.

Comments / 0

Community Policy