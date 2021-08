The City of Park Hills said farewell to longtime Parks and Recreation Director Dooley Politte last week as Friday marked his last day on the job. Throughout Politte's 26 years working for the city, many citizens have come to know him as the keeper of all the city parks; the head of the swimming pool operations; the organizer of the softball, baseball, t-ball, and soccer teams; the designer of the city's Christmas in the Park light display; manager of the city's mowing crew; the handler of the summer concerts in Columbia Park; and the overseer and even a founder of the city's disc golf course.