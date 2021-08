Rupert Friend and Jason Schwartzman are the latest actors to board Wes Anderson’s newest movie. The untitled project began production this week in Spain with many of Anderson’s regular actors back for the proceedings, including Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton. New to the Anderson repertoire are Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks. Plot details for the feature, which Anderson wrote and is directing, are being kept under wraps but sources have indicated that the cast for this one is larger than most other Anderson films that are ensemble in nature. Shooting is expected to wrap in late September. Schwartzman’s involvement should not come as...