It has now been well over a year and change since protective face coverings (aka face masks) – and the endless debate regarding whether mask-wearing in public somehow violates American civil liberties — have embedded themselves into the American cultural vernacular. That being said, by the time around half of all Americans had received their full dose of the currently FDA-accepted COVID-19 vaccines (via Our World Data), mask talk had quieted significantly. The reason is that as the U.S. drew closer to what we believed at the time might evolve into "herd immunity" in spring, fewer and fewer stores, restaurants, and other businesses and organizations were asking the public to mask up.