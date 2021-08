Don’t miss our twelveth annual Dining Out For Life® on Thursday, August 19th!. How does it work? On August 19th, you can contribute to the local fight against HIV/AIDS by simply dining out at a participating restaurant. The COVID-a9 pandemic has hit our local restaurant industry hard, so please help us thank our local restaurants for their years of generosity to our cause by dining in or getting carry out from these generous eateries on Thursday, August 19th. Search for participating restaurants by location, cuisine type, or meals served. Make your reservations soon and remember to support these amazing restaurants throughout the year. They truly make a difference in our communities!