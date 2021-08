If you’re looking for an exciting Disney vacation, there are several great options for 2022. You could go to Hawaii and stay at Aulani — A Disney Resort & Spa or you could book a 2-night adventure at the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel. You could even set sail on the new Disney Wish! And if a Disney Cruise piques your interest, then we have good news — more itineraries just dropped online.