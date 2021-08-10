Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Reveals 'Traumatic' Addiction Struggles

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKit Harington spoke candidly about his struggles with addiction and his sobriety after the conclusion of Game of Thrones. Harington famously entered a rehab program after the HBO drama ended in 2019, and he discussed that process in a new interview with The Sunday Times this weekend. He also confirmed that he is now clean and sober.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Harington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Hbo#Hbo#The Sunday Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsETOnline.com

Kit Harington Shares How Being a New Dad Has Made Him Less 'Egocentric' (Exclusive)

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have been parents for less than six months now and already the 34-year-old actor says he's a changed man. "It has definitely softened a part of me," Harington admitted to ET's Rachel Smith. "It has also taught me to look outwards a bit. I think all actors have a tendency of being egocentric and being self-obsessed, because our art and work is a projection and part of ourselves. Having a kid changes that somewhat. At the end of the day you are like, 'I have this child to get back to.'"
CelebritiesNewsweek

Why Kit Harington Suffered 'Mental Health Difficulties' Because of 'Game of Thrones'

Kit Harington has opened up about the "mental health difficulties" he's suffered as a result of starring in Game of Thrones. The actor, known famously for playing Jon Snow in the HBO series, opened up about his struggles on a recent radio show. Harington was part of the Thrones cast for eight seasons and eventually married his co-star and on-screen love interest Rose Leslie.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Kit Harington Talks Being a Dad, and ‘The Eternals,’ Plus: The ‘Game of Thrones’ Easter Egg in ‘Modern Love’

The star opened up to “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about his baby boy and his new role in “Modern Love,” also revealing a “Game of Thrones” Easter egg in his episode. Kit and his wife Rose Leslie, another “GoT” alum, welcomed their son nearly six months ago. Gushing about fatherhood, Harington said, “It's pretty wonderful. It's full-on. They tell you, but they don't tell you… if you know what I mean.”
Mental HealthHollywood Reporter

Kit Harington

Kit Harington Says ‘Game of Thrones’ “Directly” Led to His Mental Health Issues. Kit Harington has opened up about the toll Game of Thrones took on his mental health, revealing he had to take a year off after the HBO epic concluded. Speaking recently on SiriusXM’s The Jess…. ‘Game of...
Family Relationshipsimdb.com

Kit Harington Shares Rare Insight About Fatherhood and Parenting With Rose Leslie

Kit Harington has swapped his swords for snuggles! The Game of Thrones alum recently shared rare insight about his life as a first-time father. It was just five months ago that he and Rose Leslie, who he tied the knot with in 2018, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. While the couple is known for being notoriously private about their personal lives, Kit pulled back the curtain on his new dad duties during an interview with Access Hollywood. When asked what has been the most surprising thing about fatherhood, the English actor kept it real. "They tell you and they don't tell you [about fatherhood]. Everyone goes, 'Look, it's big what you're about...
TV SeriesPosted by
WRAL News

Kit Harington shifts from Jon Snow to 'Modern Love'

LOS ANGELES — In “Game of Thrones,” Kit Harington famously played the brooding Jon Snow through eight seasons, stalking icy landscapes and dark castles, trying to figure out how to save humanity. Now Harington has hung up his bulky black fur coat for a lighter role in the new season...
Beauty & FashionEW.com

Kit Harington just went for it and sang 'Drops of Jupiter' for Jimmy Fallon's 1,500th TonightShow episode

Kit Harington's days as Jon Snow may be over, but the former Game of Thrones star proved why we should still bend the knee for him. The actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which happened to be celebrating its epic 1,500th episode on Thursday, and in true Fallon fashion, the festivities for the milestone included a very special performance... one that Harington helped bring to fruition.
Family RelationshipsPopculture

'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Jokingly Faults His 6-Month-Old Son for Hilarious Fatherhood Development

Former Game of Thrones co-stars and married couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcomed their baby, a son, in February, and Harington has been opening up about the trials of new parenthood while promoting the second season of Modern Love. Harington stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to discuss Modern Love and his upcoming role in Marvel's Eternals, and he explained that he and Leslie are in "that gorgeous stage," but they are dealing with lots of "useless" parenting advice from everyone around them.
Mental Healthsacramentosun.com

Kit Harington reveals he suffered mental health issues

Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): Kit Harington, who played the famous Jon Snow on the much-loved fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones' has become the latest celebrity from the entertainment industry to came out and address his mental issues while filming for the HBO series. The actor said he is "really...
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Kit Harrington Is Glad He Went To Rehab After ‘Game Of Thrones’

Kit Harrington revealed to Jess Cagle that he feels he did the right thing by going into rehab after filming wrapped on Game of Thrones. He said, “I think I took a sort of break after Thrones where I said, ‘I don’t want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself. I’m really happy I did that.”
Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

Kit Harington says he considered suicide and describes alcoholism as ‘pretty traumatic’

Kit Harington has opened up about his struggles with alcoholism and his mental health.In a candid interview in The Sunday Times, the Game of Thrones star said: “Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol.”He said he “got to a place” where he felt that he was a “bad” and “shameful” person and that he considered taking his own life.When asked whether he felt suicidal, he hesitated before replying: “I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is...
Mental HealthPosted by
Primetimer

Kit Harington admits he had suicidal thoughts amid Game of Thrones fame: “I went through some pretty horrible stuff"

“Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol,” Harington told London's Sunday Times of hitting rock bottom battling depression and alcohol addiction and checking into a $132,000 per month Connecticut rehab facility the aftermath of Game of Thrones. "You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person," he said. "And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.’ One of my favorite things I learnt recently is that the expression ‘a leopard doesn’t change its spots’ is completely false: that a leopard actually does change its spots. I just think that’s the most beautiful thing. It really helped. That was something I kind of clung to; the idea that I could make this huge fundamental change in who I was and how I went about my life.” Asked if he felt suicidal, Harington hesitated before responding: “I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is yes. Yes of course. I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things.” He added that he is speaking out in the hope that it will “maybe help someone, somewhere. But I definitely don’t want to be seen as a martyr or special. I’ve been through something, it’s my stuff. If it helps someone, that’s good.” Harington has now been sober two-and-a-half years and is feeling great now that he and wife Rose Leslie are parents. Life is “wonderful," he said. “I have a child and my relationship is brilliant … I’m a very, very happy, content, sober man.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy