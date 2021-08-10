Pickleball courts coming to Jennings Memorial Park
The city of Marysville began work on eight new pickleball courts at Jennings Memorial Park they hope to complete before the end of the year. The groundbreaking for the pickleball courts was held on Aug. 2 and the construction could be done by the beginning of October, although the final asphalt coating needs specific weather conditions that make it difficult to determine exactly when the courts will be finished.www.northcountyoutlook.com
Comments / 2