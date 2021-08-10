Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marysville, WA

Pickleball courts coming to Jennings Memorial Park

By Christopher Andersson
northcountyoutlook.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Marysville began work on eight new pickleball courts at Jennings Memorial Park they hope to complete before the end of the year. The groundbreaking for the pickleball courts was held on Aug. 2 and the construction could be done by the beginning of October, although the final asphalt coating needs specific weather conditions that make it difficult to determine exactly when the courts will be finished.

www.northcountyoutlook.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Bainbridge Island, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Marysville, WA
Marysville, WA
Government
Marysville, WA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Tennis Ball#Pickleball League#Locally#The City Council#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 2

Community Policy