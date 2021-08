Sunflower Diversified Services in Great Bend will soon be getting a reconditioned baler to help recycle cardboard and paper that is collected by their recycling center. Sunflower got word last month that the device called a Cram-A-Lot baler qualified for a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. That means the State will be paying 75 percent of the cost of the almost $60,000 machine while Barton County is picking up the remaining 25 percent.