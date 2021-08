Ryan Reynolds has brought the same energy to the marketing of Free Guy as he did for Deadpool. From the hilarious promos to making a reaction video for its trailer featuring Deadpool and Korg, the marketing campaign here has been entertaining to say the least. With the trailers it is clear that Free Guy takes heavy inspirations from video games. So of course in an absolutely amazing move, 20th Century Studios dropped a bunch of posters for Free Guy paying homage to some video game classics. Free Guy New Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Is On A Mission To Be A Great Guy But Then ‘God Is A Troll’ (Watch Video).