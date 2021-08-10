Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Five Predictions We’re Making for ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe endgame is here for The Walking Dead, almost. Come August 22nd we’re going to see the final season of the show that’s kicked off a couple of spinoffs and a movie that’s still being waited on since it’s a big hope that we’ll see the guy that was the face of the show for a long time, Rick Grimes. There are a few loose ends to tie up though, and it’s easy to think that a lot of us think we know what’s coming from the trailer, but it’s also easy to think that we won’t really know what to expect until it’s finally on the air. The thing about TWD is that it’s deviated so far from the comic books that have inspired the show that trying to sort out who’s going to die next, who’s going to survive, and who will menace the survivors next is up in the air most times, and with good reason.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Twd#Coco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead's Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus Tease a Seismic Shift in Final Season: 'We're Like, 'Whaaat?''

To hear Norman Reedus tell it, The Walking Dead as you knew and loved it may already be as good as gone. What’s more, that may not be a bad thing. When he and Melissa McBride recently spoke with TVLine ahead of the AMC drama’s 11th and final season premiere (Sunday, Aug. 22, at 9/8c), he said that the introduction of the Commonwealth mega-community signals a shift that’s arguably more seismic than any past one that the show has undergone. (Get your first look here.) “It’s very surreal. Every season feels like a different show in a certain sense, but this...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Sums Up Negan and Maggie's Face-Off in Final Season: He'll 'Have to Kill Her'

Now that The Walking Dead has returned Maggie to the fold, the show may not be big enough for both her and Negan, says Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the reformed villain that widowed her. The Saviors’ former leader, “in his head, had made some progress with this group. [By the time Season 11 starts, already] he’s saved just about everybody at one time or another and put his life on the line to kill Alpha. “He’d done some good things. Then suddenly,” he adds, “Maggie’s back, and he’s back at square one from nine years ago, show-wise. It’s precarious at...
TV & VideosComicBook

The Walking Dead Star Michael Cudlitz Returns as Director for Final Season

Michael Cudlitz is back on the set of The Walking Dead — again as a director. The Abraham Ford actor, who starred in seasons 4-6 until his character's death at the end of Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) baseball bat in the Season 7 premiere, reveals he will direct at least one episode of the 24-episode Final Season. Cudlitz previously returned to the series as a first-time director on the Season 9 episode "Stradivarius," later stepping back behind the camera for the Season 10 episodes "Silence the Whisperers" and "Open Your Eyes," as well as two episodes of spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New Walking Dead Season 11 Promo Teases Huge Stakes

The Walking Dead returns for its final season in just a couple of weeks, and this promo does a great job of teasing how the stakes have never been higher. With the end in sight, the famously trigger-happy show could be about to get extra dangerous – not all of the survivors are going to make it out alive as they fight to reclaim their home Alexandria from the latest threat to their existence, the Reapers. Check out the trailer via the video above.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

The Walking Dead Shares First Look at Pamela and Lance in Season 11

The Walking Dead Shares First Look at Pamela and Lance in Season 11. AMC finally lifted the curtain on The Walking Dead’s farewell season last weekend when they premiered brand new footage during the show’s [email protected] panel. In between all the action and suspense, the trailer also teased the introduction of the Commonwealth, a series of intertwined communities that played a significant role in the original comic’s final issues. Now, the network has shared an early look at two of the Commonwealth’s major players. Via TV Line, AMC has released the first official photos of Laila Robins’ Pamela Milton and Josh Hamilton’s Lance Hornsby.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Leah dynamic for season 11

In season 10c of The Walking Dead, the story of how Daryl Dixon spent his time during the years he spent looking for his brother Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was told. Many fans were disappointed to learn that during that time, Daryl met and had a fling with a woman named Leah (Lynn Collins). Now it appears that she will also be present in season 11. What does this mean for Daryl?
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Teases A Mind-Blowing Final Season

The Walking Dead is about to enter its final season, but fans don’t need to prepare themselves to say goodbye just yet as season 11 of the hit post-apocalyptic drama is set to clock in at a super-sized 24 episodes. The first chunk of eight is about to premiere later this month and, ahead of time, star Norman Reedus has promised that what’s coming is going to be “mind-blowing”.
TV SeriesGamespot

The Walking Dead Drops Pulse-Pounding New Teaser For Final Season

The beginning of the end is nearly here for AMC's flagship series The Walking Dead--a new teaser for the show's final season has just dropped on YouTube. The 30-second clip, titled "Live for Them," ratchets the remaining survivors' stakes and needs to, well, survive, up to a fever pitch. If...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Five Things to Know Before Watching the New Season of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins.’

The Seven Deadly Sins is a fantasy anime based on the widely popular Manga written by Nakaba Suzuki. These Sins are former knights who got disbanded from their kingdom after being wrongly accused of staging a coup. The fifth season, titled Dragon’s Judgement, focuses on the end of the second Holy War with the commandments. We see the Arc Angels and the Sins working together to stop Meliodas from becoming the next Demon King. This season gives us a glimpse into Meliodas’s emotions and vulnerabilities. Fans become more sympathetic towards him and are invested in not seeing him turn to the next Demon King. The first half of Season 5 premiered on Netflix on June 28th. We are excited to see how the show comes to an end. At the same time, the remainder of the season remains a mystery. Here are five things to know before watching Dragon’s Judgement.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead’s Final Season Feels Like the First Season but “Much Bigger”

It's the beginning of the end for The Walking Dead, but the ending goes back to the beginning: executive producer Denise Huth reveals the final season feels like the first season but "much bigger." Huth's involvement with the zombie drama dates back to 2005, a time when most networks were too afraid to turn Robert Kirkman's gory comic book into the television series that would come to life at AMC Networks. Ahead of the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, premiering August 22 on AMC, Huth says Season 11 recalls the feel and tone established by series developer and original showrunner Frank Darabont in Season 1:
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Jon Bernthal shares season 2 cast photo of The Walking Dead

As The Walking Dead’s final season’s premiere date looms near, fans and cast are looking back at earlier seasons with fond memories. Many fans will say seasons 1-3 were the best of the series. Jon Bernthal, who played Shane Walsh in the series, retweeted a fan’s photo of the cast during the season 2 storyline at Hershel’s farm.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Gale Ann Hurd talks about The Walking Dead final season and movies

Fans of The Walking Dead universe know Gale Anne Hurd is an executive producer for all three of the series in the franchise. What many fans may not know or may have gotten is that she has been involved in major box-office films like The Terminator (1984), Aliens (1986), The Abyss (1989) and Armageddon (1998). She is an impressive woman who worked hard to achieve much-deserved successes in her career.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Adds Two New Cast Members for Final Season

Ian Anthony Dale and Laurie Fortier have joined the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead. According to Deadline, who broke the news, Dale (Hawaii Five-0, All Rise) will play Tomi, "a long-time member of a group recently discovered by our heroes" whose existence "continually impacts them in ways none of them could imagine or avoid." Fortier (Hemlock Grove, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.) plays Agatha, whose role is under wraps. Tomi and Agatha don't have exact counterparts in creator Robert Kirkman's comic book, but one of these two characters is the show's spin on a twist from the pages of The Walking Dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy