Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Arsenal position preview: defense

By Aaron Lerner
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal and defense have a complicated history. The Gunners conceded the third fewest goals in the Premier League last season. FA Cup win aside, solidifying the defense has been by far Mikel Arteta’s most impressive achievement in North London. He stabilized and improved it when he took over in December 2019 and last season speaks for itself.

theshortfuse.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Winterburn
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Per Mertesacker
Person
Calum Chambers
Person
Martin Keown
Person
Nuno Tavares
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Shkodran Mustafi
Person
Kieran Trippier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Brazilian#Rb#Fbref#Matchday#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, Friendly: Preview, team news, how to watch

Chelsea’s next two friendlies also support an important cause in mental health awareness — drawn into focus not just by the pandemic but by athletes like Simone Biles at the Olympics — with part of the proceeds from the games going to support charitable causes at Mind and the Chelsea Foundation.
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

Arsenal enter the race for 22-year-old Tottenham defensive target

Arsenal enter the race for Tottenham target Takehiro Tomiyasu. According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Express), Arsenal have entered the race for Tottenham target Takehiro Tomiyasu. Our rivals Arsenal have seemingly held talks in the background in a bid to nab the Bologna defender. There is also said to be interest from other Premier League clubs.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Season Preview – A Look At Manchester City’s Title Rivals - Arsenal

With just a few days until the new season starts, we take a look at our main rivals for the Premier League title, with a focus on Arsenal. Once the scourge of Manchester City, Arsenal and the blues have swapped roles in recent years. Blues fans used to dread trips to Highbury and The Emirates, but now a match against Arsenal has become quite an enjoyable experience.
Premier LeagueSportsGrid

Premier League: Brentford Vs. Arsenal Betting Preview

Friday marks the start of a new Premier League season as newly promoted Brentford hosts Arsenal in a sold-out Brentford Community Stadium. It’s the first-ever match at the top flight for the Bees following a dramatic promotion from the Championship as they took the final spot through the promotion playoffs back in May.
Premier LeagueESPN

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta on transfer window: 'Most difficult' for years

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said this summer's transfer window has been the "most difficult" for years but is hopeful of adding to his squad before the deadline passes. Arsenal have so far signed Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares for combined fees totalling around £75 million. However, they remain in the market for a creative midfielder with Leicester's James Maddison and Lyon's Houssem Aouar among their targets, a back-up goalkeeper and possibly a striker depending on departures elsewhere within the squad.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

More of the same from Mikel Arteta’s non-existent attacking play

“Then I want the football to be expressive, entertaining. I cannot have a concept of football where everything is based on the opposition. We have to dictate the game, we have to be the ones taking the initiative, and we have to entertain the people coming to watch us.” Whatever Mikel Arteta’s conception of himself as a manager was in 2015, his ideas in 2021 do not add up. Arsenal dictate possession but do not create chances. They do not take initiative, and for Arsenal fans at least, they do not entertain. Such it was with Arsenal losing against Brentford 2-0. The Gunners dominated possession, 65%-35%, and had 22 shots to Brentford’s 8. But, Brentford had 3 shots on target to Arsenal’s 4, and created more big chances, and a higher xG. Despite having a third of possession, Brentford completed only 9 fewer passes in Arsenal’s penalty box to the Gunners in Brentford’s penalty box, 19 to 10.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Arteta: Arsenal didn't deserve anything different against Brentford

The Gunners boss was left disappointed by his team's performance in Friday's Premier League opener. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted that the Gunners fully deserved their season-opening loss to Brentford as the manager was left "disappointed" by his team's start to the new campaign. The Gunners were outdone by their...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Martin Ødegaard to Arsenal transfer close

Martin Ødegaard is set for a move to Arsenal, sources have told our friends at Managing Madrid. Their report has the transfer priced at £42.5M, but I’ve seen other reports with a number as low as £34M. It will end up being somewhere in the €40-50M range, but the final number doesn’t really matter. What does matter is that Arsenal look extremely likely to get their #1 target for the summer and add a desperately needed creative, attacking presence. And my apologies for the currency switch — the numbers look cleaner in euros.
Premier League90min.com

Mikel Arteta bemoans Arsenal's attack following Brentford defeat

Mikel Arteta has bemoaned the toothlessness of Arsenal's attack following his side's shock 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Brentford. The Gunners were without both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for Friday evening's game - both of whom were sidelined due to illness - and it showed, as Arteta's side failed to really trouble David Raya throughout the game.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Brentford vs Arsenal result: Five things we learned as Premier League new boys shock the Gunners

Newly promoted Brentford opened their Premier League account with a 2-0 win over a lacklustre Arsenal in front of an electric home support in west London. The Bees had waited 74 years to return to the top flight of English football but took the lead midway through the first half when Sergi Canos smashed a shot inside the near post from the left edge of the area, beating Arsenal’s Bernd Leno due to both the power and surprise of the strike. Arsenal were lacking quality in several aspects of their play and Brentford had chances to increase their lead, notably...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Arsenal Academy: New Coach, 4 first pro contracts & 3 players sent out on loan

While we still wait for a hopeful late flurry of moves in the transfer market for the senior side, there has been a lot of activity for the Arsenal U23 and U18 players. Kevin Betsy has joined Hale End as the new U23 coach after spending the last few seasons within the Fulham Academy and the England youth teams. Here’s a quick rundown of the academy news from the past few weeks:

Comments / 0

Community Policy