Katherine Schwarzenegger Matched With Her Daughter in a Rare Photo

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, it's been a year since Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt, welcomed their first daughter together. And while things like a global pandemic and the ongoing debate about ranking the Hollywood Chrises occupied baby Lyla's first year, Schwarzenegger put that all aside and posted a sweet photo to commemorate her birthday. And while Schwarzenegger kept to her M.O. of hiding her daughter's face, she did give fans a very cute mommy-and-me matching look with bright pink summer-ready gingham.

