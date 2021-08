HOUSTON, TX – When people use the term “nuclear option” this tends to involve the most extreme, the most desperate measure available for use. The modern lexicon has multiple uses for the “nuclear option.” Should one go to that sage source of all knowledge, Wikipedia, you will receive a brief overview about the “nuclear option” as a procedure in the US Senate. There are also other various references to using the “nuclear option”. Most of this stems from the fact that nuclear weapons are considered the ultimate in firepower and for those countries who have them, there is always that option.