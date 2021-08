Fairstein, whose reputation suffered greatly after Felicity Huffman portrayed her in the 2019 limited series on the "Central Park Five" case, has a case with regards to five specific scenes, ruled U.S. District Court Judge P. Kevin Castel. “These scenes depict Fairstein as orchestrating acts of misconduct, including the withholding of evidence, the existence of ‘tapes’ showing that she ‘coerced’ confessions from the Five, an instruction not to use ‘kid gloves’ when questioning suspects, and directing a racially discriminatory police roundup of young men in Harlem,” the judge wrote. “The average viewer could conclude that these scenes have a basis in fact and do not merely reflect the creators’ opinions about controversial historical events.”