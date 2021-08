CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and two were injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway near Paulina Friday night. Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. and traffic was still stop and go from Paulina to the Byrne Interchange Friday night at 10 p.m. after a possible shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway near Paulina. Video showed six bullet holes in the front windshield of a car and another five or six bullet holes in the side of the car. A car with three people pulled up to Rush University Medical Center, and everyone scrambled inside but was later trasnported to nearby Stroger Hospital. A truck may have also been hit, but the driver was not injured. Illinois State Police were still on the scene Friday night.