Pittsburg, KS

PSU offers financial incentives to students to get vaccinated

Morning Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University announced this week that it will offer financial incentives to students to get vaccinated for COVID-19. “We’re doing everything we can to protect our campus,” Howard Smith, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said in a press release Monday. “The more people on our campus vaccinated, the less likely disruptions will happen to our fall operations, students won’t miss as much class or as many activities, and everyone can have a safer, more productive semester.”

