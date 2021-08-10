Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

H&M’s Latest Designer Collaboration with Sabyasachi Celebrates Modern Indian Fashion

By Justine Carreon
Elle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some, Sabyasachi is not yet a household name. For 4.7 million Instagram followers, however, he’s an international sensation. The Indian fashion designer is known for his rich textiles, bridalwear, high-end jewelry, and a distinct aesthetic that beautifully weaves traditional silhouettes and techniques with a modern sensibility. Now, the Kolkata-born talent is bringing his vision to the masses with an already hotly anticipated collaboration with H&M.

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#Fashion Designers#Street Fashion#H M#Instagram#Indian#American#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsCNN

One of India’s most famous designers is teaming up with H&M

New York CNN Business — Sabyasachi is a household name in India and its diaspora. Brides dream of wearing the luxury designer’s saris and lehengas, and Bollywood celebrities are frequently spotted in his designs. He created one of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s traditional wedding outfits. And starting this week, consumers will be able to buy Sabyasachi at H&M.
Designers & CollectionsOZY

Model Revolutionaries Rock Fashion

In June, Victoria’s Secret announced it would completely redesign its brand, starting by doing away with calling its models “angels.” It has also ditched it’s glitzy fashion show in favor of “redefining sexy.” These moves some say, are too little, too late. Lingerie brands like Aerie from American Eagle have already been featuring models of different weights, ethnicities and abilities for years.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Modern Culture Reggae-Themed Fashion

Nicholas Daley and Fred Perry work together on a new collection of apparel designed for the Fall/Winter 2020 season, celebrating martial arts and modern reggae culture. The British designer and Fred Perry are no strangers to one another, marking their fourth time working together. The inspiration from the recent capsule...
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Meet four of Copenhagen Fashion Week's emerging designers

It feels so good to have fashion week back. Over in Copenhagen, this energy is no different, as the city eagerly awaits the return of the catwalk, street style and new inspiring collections from our favourite brands. Copenhagen Fashion Week boasts plenty of both established and up-and-coming names who will...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Indian-Inspired Fashion Collabs

The Sabyasachi x H&M collection shares the perspective of an iconic Indian designer and his expert eye for fusing traditional Indian and contemporary aesthetics. The collection was informed by India's rich textile and craft history and it. is full of colors, prints, patterns and silhouettes for men and women that...
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Street Style Offers a Lesson in Technicolor Dressing

After a year and a half of lockdown and pandemic fear, the consensus among designers for spring/summer 2021 was nearly unanimous: shed the darkness and step into the light. To combat the negative feelings of 2020, Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus, Michael Kors, Kim Shui, and many more sent a riot of color down their runways. Cheery pinks, bright lavender hues, and green of all shades—which became something of a fashion phenomenon—could be seen in nearly every collection. During this year’s Copenhagen Fashion Week, which began on August 9, the effects of the bright color trend flooded the streets of the Danish city. Fashion show attendees could be seen donning pops of color in their jewelry, accessories—or entire looks altogether. But true to Denmark’s focus on functionality, their outfits were paired with structured jackets and sensible footwear (clogs and Birkenstocks included). And, of course, one key holdover from the quarantine era made its way to CFW this time around: lots of comfy knitwear. See the rest of the exciting coming looks out of Copenhagen, here.
Designers & CollectionsMLive.com

SKIMS X Team USA collection, shop Olympian-worthy loungewear

Kim Kardashian’s popular shapewear brand, SKIMS, is launching a new collection in support of the female athletes competing in this year’s 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games. The line includes an array of cozy loungewear and sleepwear, designed to accommodate any fan, competitor, or lover of comfortable and stylish undergarments. The...
EnvironmentPosted by
WWD

Louis Vuitton Spotlights Eco-Design Thrust With Unisex Sneaker

PARIS — Following in the footsteps of its LV Trainer Upcycling men’s shoe, unveiled earlier this year, Louis Vuitton is launching the Charlie, its first unisex sneaker, made using 90 percent recycled and bio-sourced materials. In what the brand described as a test model in its ongoing efforts to switch...
Designers & Collectionsyale.edu

Startup Stories: Vogue Kala, an ESG-First Fashion Brand

Venture: Vogue Kala is an e-commerce “slow-fashion” brand that takes an environment-and-social-first perspective. The company’s mission is to provide fashionwear, sourced sustainably and ethically, and to become the first carbon negative fashion brand in the world. Founder: Aditya Sinha ’14. Twenty-twenty was a transformational year for the world—and 2021 is...
Designers & Collectionsmanofmany.com

Montblanc x Maison Kitsune Capsule Collection Brings Paris to the World

As the world comes out of the Covid pandemic and starts opening up again for business, more events from the pre-restricted world will start happening as well, especially in the fashion industry. Montblanc’s CEO Nicolas Baretzki recently hosted an event held at LouLou restaurant in the Tuileries where he revealed that Hamburg-based luxury brand would be partnering with Japanese brand Maison Kitsune.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
MarketWatch

Target's latest designer collaborations include Rachel Comey and Nili Lotan

Target Corp. announced its Fall Designer Collection on Monday, with limited-time merchandise from Rachel Comey, Nili Lotan, Victor Glemaud and Sandy Liang. Items from these special collections will be available in stores and online in September. Most items will be priced below $50. Target has a history of designer collaborations that include Isaac Mizrahi, Thakoon and Rodarte. Target stock has gained 47.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 18.1% for the period.
EnvironmentRefinery29

What Is A “Zero-Waste” Fashion Brand?

Before it was a buzzword, “sustainable” used to mean something. But with the recent deluge of “sustainable” collections coming from brands that are, in the grand scheme of things, anything but sustainable, the word is now almost entirely devoid of meaning. Some big brands release the occasional "special collection," while others pack their marketing materials with vague jargon touting their "sustainable" bona fides. “It [sometimes] makes me cringe,” made-to-order fashion designer Aissata Ibrahima says of the designation.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Pre-Spring Functional Elevated Fashion

Sacai introduces a look at the Spring/Summer 2022 collection of menswear along with the Pre-Spring 2022 capsule of womenswear. The two share a theme of bonding and the brand continues to expand on this by explaining it as a "metaphor for unity and as a technique for joining together two materials – two ideas that have been at the heart of sacai since the beginning.”
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Manchester-Based Brand Piilgrim Update Eco-Friendly Silhouettes In SS22 Collection

Manchester-based label Piilgrim has unveiled its SS22 collection of 100% vegan-friendly clothing. Created by Mark Kendrick out of a love for skateboarding and music, Piilgrim launched in 2017, producing vintage-influenced garments in a clean and distinguished style. Born with the belief that the production process should always be cruelty-free and traded fairly, the brand’s core principles are reflected in their strapline ‘Vegan Integrity Apparel’.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Mystic Fall-Ready Streetwear

Fashion label Aries introduces its new Satanic Panic collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. Many of the looks are misleading and explores unique themes. Delivering items such as pants, a track jacket, tees, hoodies, and more, the pieces are all true to the brand's design language. Notably, the technical...
Hawaii StateKHON2

Native Hawaiian fashion designers collaborate for London festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three Native Hawaiian designers will be featured in REDValentino’s submission to a prestigious London arts festival in September as part of an ongoing collaboration between the Italian luxury fashion brand “Maison Valentino,” and the Native Hawaiian community. Kēhaulani Nielson of Kahulaleʻa, Manaola Yap of MANAOLA  and Kini Zamora...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

HYPEBEAST and Louis Vuitton Collaborate on One-of-a-Kind Digital Trunk

Today marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Mr. himself, founder of the eponymous luxury goods house, and arguably the most significant leather goods creator of all time. The French luggage-maker, who created trunks for Napoleon III, founded the house that bears his name at the age of 33, and invited the brand’s iconic ‘Damier’ pattern shortly after.

Comments / 0

Community Policy