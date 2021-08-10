H&M’s Latest Designer Collaboration with Sabyasachi Celebrates Modern Indian Fashion
For some, Sabyasachi is not yet a household name. For 4.7 million Instagram followers, however, he’s an international sensation. The Indian fashion designer is known for his rich textiles, bridalwear, high-end jewelry, and a distinct aesthetic that beautifully weaves traditional silhouettes and techniques with a modern sensibility. Now, the Kolkata-born talent is bringing his vision to the masses with an already hotly anticipated collaboration with H&M.www.elle.com
Comments / 0