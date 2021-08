Sebastian Troitino believes that when you set your mind to achieve your goals, nothing can stand in your way. “The future is not something we wait for, it’s something we make,” he said. “The advice I would give future students is that you must take the time to sit and think about what you want in life, make a plan, then go. The faculty and staff at UHD genuinely want to help you. Use your resources, seek help when needed, make friends, and always visualize your future.”