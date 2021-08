For a significant part of the mid-18th and 19th centuries, a government-funded effort to erase Indigenous culture was enacted against some of the most vulnerable in a society: children. During this time, many children were forcibly taken from their families and homes, and placed in boarding schools where they were forbidden from speaking their native languages, were forced to cut their hair, had their names changed, and made to abandon their cultural practices and traditions. Otherwise, they could be brutally and severely punished.