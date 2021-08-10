Cancel
Private prisons are a failed experiment with 'perverse and immoral incentives,' ABA House says in calling for their end

By Matt Reynolds
ABA Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ABA House of Delegates passed a resolution Tuesday opposing private prisons and juvenile detention centers. Co-sponsored by the Criminal Justice Section, National Bar Association, and the Section of Civil Rights and Social Justice, Resolution 507 opposes the use of private jails, prison and juvenile detention centers to detain people before they stand trial and after they are convicted. It passed in a 273-33 vote.

