Private prisons are a failed experiment with 'perverse and immoral incentives,' ABA House says in calling for their end

A group of House Democrats has publicly called on President Joe Biden to speed up his efforts to close down the prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and humanely transfer its detainees elsewhere as quickly as possible. The letter’s top signatories include Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, and Ilhan Omar, one of the members of the progressive “squad”.The letter, co-signed by a total 75 members of Congress, gives “strong support” to the administration’s stated goal of shutting the prison, but also calls on the White House to act faster in the interests of everyone concerned – as...