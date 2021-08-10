‘To dive into yourself is scary’: the anxiety and awesome alt-rock of Liars

Experimental rock band Liars have been in a constant state of flux for over 20 years now. Every single album—the caustic noise rock of 2004’s They Were Wrong, So We Drowned; the icily electronic WIXIW; their still indefinable 2006 masterpiece Drum’s Not Dead—is another opportunity to leave everything behind and start anew. That uncertainty has never felt stronger than in recent years when Liars became the solo moniker of frontman Angus Andrew following the departure of co-founder Aaron Hemphill in 2017. After cloistered sessions in the Australian bush resulted in two oblique, fragmented companion albums—2017’s Theme From Crying Fountain and 2018’s Titles With The Word Fountain—it felt like Liars’s next move would be to vanish altogether. Now Andrew has returned, joined by new bandmates Cameron Deyell and Laurence Pike, with The Apple Drop, an album that reinvents and reinvigorates Liars to grand effect.