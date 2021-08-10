Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

‘To dive into yourself is scary’: the anxiety and awesome alt-rock of Liars

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne night, Angus Andrew woke to a blood-curdling scream. Rushing out into the darkness of the bush around his house in a remote part of Australia’s Ku-ring-gai Chase national park, he encountered a giant python attacking a kangaroo. “You could hear the kangaroo trying to breathe, I tried to bash the snake off it but my wife was all ‘nature, nature, you have to let it happen’,” he says. “The roo’s eyes are stuck in my brain – it was visceral.”

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Anxiety#Alt Rock#Lcd Soundsystem#Sonic Youth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Philippines
Related
MusicAmadhia

Liars, “The Apple Drop”

Experimental rock band Liars have been in a constant state of flux for over 20 years now. Every single album—the caustic noise rock of 2004’s They Were Wrong, So We Drowned; the icily electronic WIXIW; their still indefinable 2006 masterpiece Drum’s Not Dead—is another opportunity to leave everything behind and start anew. That uncertainty has never felt stronger than in recent years when Liars became the solo moniker of frontman Angus Andrew following the departure of co-founder Aaron Hemphill in 2017. After cloistered sessions in the Australian bush resulted in two oblique, fragmented companion albums—2017’s Theme From Crying Fountain and 2018’s Titles With The Word Fountain—it felt like Liars’s next move would be to vanish altogether. Now Andrew has returned, joined by new bandmates Cameron Deyell and Laurence Pike, with The Apple Drop, an album that reinvents and reinvigorates Liars to grand effect.
talesbuzz.com

Cuomo’s ex, Sandra Lee, cozies up to new boyfriend in St. Tropez

Her old beau may be getting roasted this week, but that hasn’t stopped Sandra Lee from cooking up a new romance. The former chef and author is dating hunky Algerian interfaith leader, writer and producer Ben Youcef — her first romance since her split with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
Lifestylekiss951.com

A Pilot Lets Passengers In On A Secret Way To Leave Their Masks Off

I’m a bit of a nervous flyer so I always love airplane humor from a pilot or flight attendant. This video starting trending earlier in the week of a pilot going over mask rules and regulations as the plane was departing from the gate. He was explaining to passengers why they have to leave their masks on while also offering up one way to work around that…sort of. Watch the video below!
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Mum who spent three hours on a British beach is left so badly burnt in the sunshine she has to go to hospital - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day

A mum was hospitalised with severe sunburn after spending an afternoon on a beach - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day. Danielle Fitzsimons, 31, from from Newtownstewart, County Tyrone, spent three hours on Bumcrama Beach, Northern Ireland, over the weekend with her dad Stephan Fitzsimons, 54, and her kids Khloe Fitzsimons, nine, Hayleigh Fitzsimons, eight.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
AnimalsPosted by
Mental_Floss

When a Captive Shark Vomited Up a Human Arm—and Sparked a Murder Investigation

The 14-foot tiger shark at the Coogee Aquarium in Sydney, Australia, was behaving strangely. It had lost the energy and appetite it showed when it first arrived at the facility one week prior, on April 17, 1935. It was moving sluggishly around its 25-by-15-foot pool, bumping into the walls and sinking to the tank’s floor, where it swam as if something was weighing it down.
AnimalsPopculture

Simone Biles Attacked by Dog, Required Medical Attention

Simone Biles suffered a minor injury shortly after returning from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On Friday, the 24-year-old gymnast went to her Instagram Story to reveal she was bit by a dog. She then said that she had to have medical attention to treat the bite which happened on her finger.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Selma Blair told to 'plan for dying' amid MS treatment

Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) after choosing to undergo a risky stem cell transplant. Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The 'Cruel Intentions' actress was diagnosed with the degenerative...
Astronomythewoodyshow.com

NASA Says Giant Asteroid Now Has A Greater Chance Of Hitting Earth

Scientists have been tracking a giant asteroid that is the size of the Empire State Building as it hurdles through space towards Earth. After reviewing new data gathered by NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft, they have increased the odds that the asteroid, named Bennu, will strike the Earth in the next three hundred years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy