‘To dive into yourself is scary’: the anxiety and awesome alt-rock of Liars
One night, Angus Andrew woke to a blood-curdling scream. Rushing out into the darkness of the bush around his house in a remote part of Australia’s Ku-ring-gai Chase national park, he encountered a giant python attacking a kangaroo. “You could hear the kangaroo trying to breathe, I tried to bash the snake off it but my wife was all ‘nature, nature, you have to let it happen’,” he says. “The roo’s eyes are stuck in my brain – it was visceral.”www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0