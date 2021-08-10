Cancel
Rashod Bateman injury: Ravens WR leaves training camp practice with limp, video emerges

By Riley Gates
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens first-round pick, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, left practice early on Tuesday with an apparent groin/core injury, according to a report from Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. Bateman did not return to practice after leaving, per the report. Bateman was hurt while running a route during a play...

NFLCBS Sports

Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Banged up a little

Bateman is dealing with "muscle toughness" and was held out of Monday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. It sounds like less of a concern than Marquise Brown's hamstring injury, with the rookie likely to make it back on the practice field before the veteran. In the meantime, Baltimore has Sammy Watkins, Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay at wide receiver, though only Watkins appears locked in for a top-three role Week 1. Bateman is hoping to win one of those other spots, perhaps competing with Duvernay for slot work even.
NFLnumberfire.com

Ravens rookie Rashod Bateman dealing with "muscle tightness"

Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Rashod Bateman (muscle tightness) did not practice Monday. Bateman, who was unable to finish the team's Saturday practice, was then held out of Monday's training camp practice with "muscle tightness". However, head coach John Harbaugh did not seem overly concerned with the injury, saying "Hopefully it's just training camp tightness." Bateman has been starting to make waves recently after a video of him beating All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey for a touchdown circulated this past weekend.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Hawkins: WR Rashod Bateman a “Godsend” for QB Lamar Jackson

The 2021 NFL Draft class was one for books in terms of wide receiver talent. Many are expecting this class to be the next big wave of pass-catching talent as three wideouts were taken in the top 10, and five total were drafted in the first round. Of the rookie field, Hawkins took wide receiver Rashod Bateman as his rookie wideout to make the biggest impact in 2021, calling him a “godsend” for Lamar Jackson and that he is more pro-ready than Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith.
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens training camp observations on WR Rashod Bateman, QB Lamar Jackson and more | COMMENTARY

Just when it appeared as if the Ravens had found a possible No. 1 wide receiver, he can’t stay on the field. Rookie Rashod Bateman, a first-round pick out of Minnesota, had to leave practice Tuesday after falling the ground while running a route against cornerback Marcus Peters. At one point, Bateman grabbed his thigh and his midsection while on the ground before hobbling into the locker room. ...
NFLNBC Sports

Rashod Bateman week to week with groin injury

Rashod Bateman and the Ravens have gotten more clarity on the receiver’s soft-tissue injury. The first-round draft choice was diagnosed with a groin injury that will keep him out of practice for the immediate future, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. The Ravens consider Bateman week to week. “Evaluations are...
NFLallfans.co

Injuries becoming huge factor at Ravens training camp

The Baltimore Ravens kicked off their 2021 training camp in late-July with high hopes for what their team could accomplish before the start of the regular season. While they’ve seen plenty of positive developments from a number of their players, a major storyline is beginning to overshadow some of the other things that have happened at camp so far.
NFLallfans.co

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman status in doubt for opener vs. Raiders

The Ravens selected wide receiver Rashod Bateman with their top pick at No. 27 in April’s draft, so you know they have big plans for him. Those plans will be delayed a bit after Bateman went down in practice. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on the status of Bateman’s injury.
NFLFrederick News-Post

Ravens rookie WR Bateman out ‘a number of weeks’

BALTIMORE — Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss “a number of weeks” with a soft-tissue injury in his leg that he suffered during Tuesday’s practice, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. Bateman, who was selected with the 27th overall pick in April’s NFL draft out of the University of...
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens' Rashod Bateman to Have Surgery on Groin Injury; Out Until September

Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman will be out until September after undergoing groin surgery, head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday:. Harbaugh had previously said the rookie was going to miss "a number of weeks" but he was "still hopeful" the player could return in time for the season opener on Sept. 13. Bateman had also been battling abdominal and core muscle injuries during training camp.
NFLCBS Sports

Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Scheduled for surgery

Bateman will have surgery on his groin and won't be back until some point in September, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. John Harbaugh revealed Wednesday that the rookie would miss multiple weeks, but the Ravens coach didn't mention anything about surgery being a possibility until Thursday morning. The timing makes Bateman seem like a long shot for Week 1, but the Ravens apparently hope to have him back in September, so it's too soon to rule him out of games beyond the preseason. With Marquise Brown (hamstring) and Miles Boykin (hamstring) bothered by less serious injuries, Lamar Jackson is left with newcomer Sammy Watkins as his top wide receiver, flanked by a host of young players that includes 2020 third-round pick Devin Duvernay and 2021 fourth-rounder Tylan Wallace. If/when everyone is healthy, it'll likely be Brown, Watkins and Bateman as the top three.
NFLYardbarker

Ravens first-round pick Rashod Bateman to undergo groin surgery

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will undergo groin surgery, a procedure that will sideline him to start the 2021 NFL season. Bateman, the 27th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, suffered the injury this week during practice. After sitting out multiple days and meeting with doctors, the team determined that its top receiver needs a procedure to correct the issue.
NFLCBS Sports

Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Recovery to last 6-to-8 weeks

Bateman has been given a 6-to-8-week recovery timetable following core-muscle surgery Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Bateman limped off the practice field Tuesday, was diagnosed with a soft-tissue injury and initially was given a "week-to-week" prognosis. That all changed Thursday when he underwent the procedure. If the timeline to return is correct, Bateman seems to be a long shot to suit up Week 1 against the Saints, considering that game is four-and-a-half weeks in the future. More accurately, he may not see his first NFL action until late September or even October. The Ravens have a number of injured wide receivers at the moment, with Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin tending to hamstring issues. With the trio sidelined, Sammy Watkins, Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace and James Proche are the notable healthy members of the positional group.

