Vikings rookie QB Kellen Mond activated off Reserve/COVID-19 list

Photo: AP Photo/Jim Mone

Kellen Mond has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

Mond has been away from the team for 10 days amid his placement on the list. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Mond had tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the Vikings placing three quarterbacks on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Now, all those quarterbacks have returned to practice. Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley came back last Thursday. Following that, Cousins spoke with the media and referred to his vaccination decision as a very private health matter.

With those three quarterbacks out, the Vikings had to find ways to keep practicing. Jake Browning was the only quarterback on the roster at one point, so he took the reps in practice. Then, the team nabbed two quarterbacks: Danny Etling and Case Cookus. The Vikings have since waived Cookus, but Etling is still on the team.