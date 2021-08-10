Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings rookie QB Kellen Mond activated off Reserve/COVID-19 list

By Jack White
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fv2vU_0bNSZfud00
Photo: AP Photo/Jim Mone

Kellen Mond has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

Mond has been away from the team for 10 days amid his placement on the list. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Mond had tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the Vikings placing three quarterbacks on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Now, all those quarterbacks have returned to practice. Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley came back last Thursday. Following that, Cousins spoke with the media and referred to his vaccination decision as a very private health matter.

With those three quarterbacks out, the Vikings had to find ways to keep practicing. Jake Browning was the only quarterback on the roster at one point, so he took the reps in practice. Then, the team nabbed two quarterbacks: Danny Etling and Case Cookus. The Vikings have since waived Cookus, but Etling is still on the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cYlj_0bNSZfud00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
58K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#Reserve Covid 19#Nfl Network#The Reserve Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLktbb.com

Report: Minnesota Vikings QB Kellen Mond tests positive for COVID-19

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings will be without multiple players for Saturday evening’s practice at TCO Stadium due to a COVID-19 interruption, the team announced. The NFL Network reported that Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley — both deemed high-risk close contacts, a league source confirmed to ESPN — will miss Saturday’s practice and have to abide by a five-day quarantine before returning to training camp.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Vikings QB Kellen Mond tests positive, Kirk Cousins close contact

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, NFL Network reported, as three of the team's QBs were out for Saturday's practice, including starter Kirk Cousins. Fellow quarterback Nate Stanley also was out of Saturday's practice, with NFL Network adding that Cousins is a "high-risk close...
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Kellen Mond: Unlikely to play Saturday

Coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday that Mond is likely to sit out Saturday's exhibition match against the Broncos, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zimmer said Mond is "rusty" after missing 10 days of practice on the COVID-19 list, per Krammer. Mond was a "little slow with his reads," Zimmer said, and, "He needs to speed up the tempo a little bit." The rookie third-round pick is listed as the fourth quarterback on Minnesota's first depth chart of the preseason.
NFLallfans.co

Kellen Mond eligible to rejoin Vikings Tuesday if asymptomatic

Rookie quarterback Kellen Mond will be 10 days clear of his positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, which will allow him to rejoin the Minnesota Vikings for practice as long as he is asymptomatic, per Judd Zulgad of SkorNorth.com. It was Mond’s positive test that also sidelined starter Kirk Cousins...
NFLallfans.co

Kellen Mond on Return; Zimmer Explains Status of QB for Vikings-Broncos

EAGAN, Minn. — Kellen Mond is unlikely to play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Broncos. But that might actually be a good thing for the Vikings rookie quarterback who has endured a whirlwind over the past two weeks. The third-round pick was looking to build off a strong spring...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Five observations from Vikings camp: Kellen Mond 'needs to pick up tempo' after COVID absence

Rookie quarterback Kellen Mond spoke to reporters for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 on July 31. Mond said he dealt with flu-like symptoms while he was out with the virus — "Day 2 through 4 was when I struggled the most," he said — but added he was still in virtual meetings and feels fine now. The challenge for him, at this point, is to find a groove on offense after missing 10 days of practice.
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Kellen Mond: Shows rust

Mond completed six of his 16 pass attempts for 53 yards in Saturday's preseason contest against the Broncos. He also rushed the ball five times for 25 yards. Mond wasn't expected to play in the game after missing 10 days of practice while on the COVID-19 list. Despite that, he entered the contest as the team's second quarterback. Predictably, Mond didn't look particularly sharp leading the offense, with his inexperience as a rookie and rust after missing practice likely contributing factors. Jake Browning served as the team's starting quarterback with Kirk Cousins sidelined, though Mond is projected to surpass Browning as the team's backup quarterback come the regular season.
NFL247Sports

Former A&M QB Kellen Mond has first NFL completion

The Minnesota Vikings are playing the Denver Broncos in their pre season opener and former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is making his debut for the franchise. Mond started the game 0-2 but then completed his first pass to running back AJ Rose Jr. in the second quarter. The Vikings...
NFLPioneer Press

In battle to be Vikings’ backup QB, Jake Browning, Kellen Mond have uninspiring outings

The battle to be the Vikings’ backup quarterback is not exactly off to a scintillating preseason start. Jake Browning looked to have a solid shot at the job entering Saturday’s opener against Denver at U.S. Bank Stadium. He has the most experience of the contenders and he had looked good in practices when rookie Kellen Mond recently missed 10 days while on the COVID-19 reserve list.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Team second: Kirk Cousins makes it clear that Kirk Cousins, not Vikings are his top priority

Kirk Cousins spent 10 minutes at a podium before the Vikings’ practice Thursday and proved what was suspected all along. There is an always an excuse for why something happened to him and he wants you to know this: It’s not his fault. Ever. That can be an interception, a bad day, a tough loss, or, as we found out, why he spent the past five days quarantined at home after the unvaccinated quarterback was deemed to have close contact to fellow QB Kellen Mond during a time when the rookie had COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Cut Quarterback After Kirk Cousins’ Return

The Vikings have waived reserve quarterback Case Cookus, the team announced on Thursday. Minnesota picked up the second-year QB after losing Kirk Cousins, Nate Stanley and Kellen Mond to COVID-19 protocols earlier this week. With Cousins and Stanley activated earlier today, the Vikings no longer had a need for Cookus.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings linebacker decides to retire from the NFL

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis is retiring from the NFL after a brief stint with the New York Giants. 2020 was an incredibly strange season for the Minnesota Vikings, especially for a team with Mike Zimmer as their head coach. Zimmer prides himself on having teams with elite defenses...

Comments / 0

Community Policy