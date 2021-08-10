Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

IHG to launch new luxury and lifestyle brand

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its Q2 earnings report, IHG Hotels and Resorts revealed that it will be launching a new luxury and lifestyle collection brand. “We’re excited to announce that we’ll soon be launching a new luxury & lifestyle collection brand to provide further choice for guests and owners,” said Keith Barr, CEO, IHG Hotels and Resorts. “Over the last four years we’ve added five new brands to create a portfolio of 16, each targeting a specific segment and enhancing our market reach. The addition of a collection brand will provide high quality independent hotels access to the many benefits of IHG’s system, whilst retaining a property’s distinctive identity. There are currently around 1.5 million independently run rooms in the market segments we are targeting, and we expect the collection to attract more than 100hotels within 10 years.”

www.hotelbusiness.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihg#Lifestyle Brand#Hotels#Ihg Hotels And Resorts#Emeaa#System Fund#Inh1#H2#Svc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
TravelSKIFT

IHG CEO Softens Stance on Brand Bloat and 8 Other Top Travel Stories This Week

In Skift’s top travel stories this week, IHG is launching its 17th brand, global consultancies will cut business travel spend, Oyo edged toward an initial public offering, and British Airways’ parent grew its startup accelerator during the pandemic. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any...
InternetStar-Herald

Star Herald to Launch NEW Marketing Brand and B2B Website

The Star-Herald, Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger have launched Trails West Media Group and business-to-business website at a local meet and greet event Wednesday, Aug. 11, designed to assist local and regional businesses achieve their marketing goals. For more than 100-years the Star-Herald has been a key provider of marketing...
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

Frank Ocean Launches Luxury Jewelry Brand Homer, and the Accessories Are Out of This World

American singer-songwriter Frank Ocean has officially made his foray into fashion. The new independent designer has launched luxury accessories brand Homer, which includes fine and high jewelry pieces and printed silk scarves all handmade in Italy. The designs you see with diamonds were lab grown in America, and 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, and hand-painted enamel make up the rest of the details. All of Ocean's pieces were inspired by childhood obsessions and heritage as a fantasy, and he chose the name Homer to represent "carving history in stone," according to the company's press release.
Retailprweek.com

Boson Protocol launches ‘virtual lifestyle’ Portal

Boson Protocol has launched Portal, a “virtual lifestyle, commerce and cultural playground that seamlessly connects the metaverse with the universe,” the company said in a statement. The company already uses smart contracts to power commerce. With Portal, users can buy or earn products both in the metaverse as well as...
EducationHouston Chronicle

SPOTO Launched New Brand "SPOTO Learning" to Deliver the Training Course

SHENZHEN, China (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. SPOTO, a globally leading institution in the field of IT certification, has recently launched training courses and published their training website: https://www.spotolearning.com/. Some SPOTO Training features are:. Practical Hands-on Online IT Training: SPOTO's innovative learning solution combines in-depth videos with practical, hands-on exercises to...
Lifestylepetproductnews.com

Andis Rebrands as Lifestyle Brand That Empowers Artistry

Andis Co. is reimagining the end-to-end brand experience. The company has introduced a new positioning as a lifestyle brand that empowers creativity within, company officials reported. The organization will use unique visual storytelling to highlight those at the center of their business—the creators. Andis believes creativity makes the world a better place and takes pride in developing tools and educational resources that help everyone create their way, officials added.
Beauty & Fashionhotspotatl.com

Super Rich Kids: Frank Ocean Launches His Luxury Brand “Homer”

Frank Ocean is going from ambassador to owner. The crooner is launching his own luxury brand called Homer. As spotted on Hip Hop N More the Long Beach, California native is bossing up and we are here for it. Last week he announced he now his own designer goods company that is a true refection of his signature to approach to style. As expected he delivered the news in his signature fashion and used few words to reveal the new vibes. He shared his front cover on Financial Times and hit us with simple instructions. “homer.com” he wrote.
Currenciesambcrypto.com

Brazil launches a brand new Bitcoin ETF, BUT, with a green twist

Cryptocurrency is booming in Brazil, fueled by active day traders and investors eager to take advantage of the ongoing bull market. Even on the exchange-traded funds front, Brazil has been trending lately. BITH11, a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) launched in Brazil by Hashdex Asset Management made headlines across the community....
New York City, NYhypebeast.com

Frank Ocean Opens NYC Retail Space for His New Luxury Brand Homer

Following the launch of Frank Ocean‘s new independent luxury brand Homer last week, the artist has opened up a physical retail space in downtown Manhattan based at the esteemed New York Jewelers Exchange. Designed in New York and manufactured in Italy, the debut collection comprises a variety of high-end jewelry...
Designers & Collectionsanothermag.com

Frank Ocean Shares Designs From His New Luxury Jewellery Brand, Homer

This weekend, Frank Ocean announced the launch of Homer: his new, luxury fine jewellery company. The ethically-minded brand – inspired by the musician’s “childhood obsessions” – uses handcrafted 18-carat gold, recycled sterling silver and state of the art, lab-grown diamonds. The result is a series of bold colourful statement pieces, including pendants, earrings, chains and tongue rings, as well as some silk scarves.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Frank Ocean Launches Independent Luxury Company ‘Homer’

While fans wait for Frank Ocean to drop new music, the singer has decided to launch his own luxury company called Homer. The surprise announcement was unveiled in a press release on Friday afternoon in which Homer is described as an “independent American luxury company.” The venture has apparently been in the works since 2018 and the name Homer depicts “carving history into stone.”
BusinessTire Review

Myers Industries Launches New Brand Identity

Myers Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of a wide range of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry, recently unveiled its new brand identity, which is intended to more clearly represent the company’s comprehensive offerings and value to customers. According to the company, the new master...
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

Ren Founder Rob Calcraft Launches New Skin Care Brand

Click here to read the full article. Ren Clean Skincare founder Rob Calcraft is back with a new brand, Cultured, set to launch direct-to-consumer and with Cult Beauty on Thursday.  Calcraft cofounded Ren in 2000 and had no intentions to develop another skin care line until he read “I Contain Multitudes” by Ed Young and discovered the science behind the microbiome. Calcraft then felt like there was something new to contribute to the clean beauty industry, which has seen a crop of brands pop up that address microbiome health.More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 Enter Cultured and the Biome...
BusinessTime Out Global

Printworks have launched a brand new room

With the exception of Soho at 3am on a Saturday, London is still not quite as loud as it used to be. Printworks – the colossal, warehouse-style events venue in Rotherhithe – is still silent, and its dance floors remain eerily empty. It seems like they’ve been up to business, though, because today they announced that the venue will be opening again on September 17. And yes, they are opening with a bang: a new room is coming to town. That means bigger capacity and bigger lineups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy