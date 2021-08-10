IHG to launch new luxury and lifestyle brand

In its Q2 earnings report, IHG Hotels and Resorts revealed that it will be launching a new luxury and lifestyle collection brand. “We’re excited to announce that we’ll soon be launching a new luxury & lifestyle collection brand to provide further choice for guests and owners,” said Keith Barr, CEO, IHG Hotels and Resorts. “Over the last four years we’ve added five new brands to create a portfolio of 16, each targeting a specific segment and enhancing our market reach. The addition of a collection brand will provide high quality independent hotels access to the many benefits of IHG’s system, whilst retaining a property’s distinctive identity. There are currently around 1.5 million independently run rooms in the market segments we are targeting, and we expect the collection to attract more than 100hotels within 10 years.”