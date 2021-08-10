More Denver restaurants to require vaccinated customers

DENVER (AP) — Several of Denver’s trendiest restaurants are joining other dining establishments and bars in requiring employees and customers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

KUSA-TV reports that the latest include the Bonanno Concepts group of eateries, which will impose the requirement on Sept. 30. The group operates Mizuna, Luca, Osteria Marco and other establishments.

Chef and proprietor Frank Bonanno noted that masks were required and customers had to sign health declarations when his restaurants reopened last year after a temporary closure.

“For our restaurants that are mostly reservations, you sign a health declaration and if you want to lie to us and come in, yeah, you could be that person. We’re not going to fight you, we’re not going to be the police on this,” he said. “It just seems like it’s the right thing to do.”

The Triangle Denver bar, Bar Max and To the Wind Bistro are implementing or have implemented similar policies, asking patrons to present vaccination cards, KUSA reports.

With delta variant cases surging and hospitalizations rising, Denver is mandating that all city employees and private sector workers in high-risk settings be fully vaccinated Sept. 30.