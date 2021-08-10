Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

More Denver restaurants to require vaccinated customers

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Several of Denver’s trendiest restaurants are joining other dining establishments and bars in requiring employees and customers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

KUSA-TV reports that the latest include the Bonanno Concepts group of eateries, which will impose the requirement on Sept. 30. The group operates Mizuna, Luca, Osteria Marco and other establishments.

Chef and proprietor Frank Bonanno noted that masks were required and customers had to sign health declarations when his restaurants reopened last year after a temporary closure.

“For our restaurants that are mostly reservations, you sign a health declaration and if you want to lie to us and come in, yeah, you could be that person. We’re not going to fight you, we’re not going to be the police on this,” he said. “It just seems like it’s the right thing to do.”

The Triangle Denver bar, Bar Max and To the Wind Bistro are implementing or have implemented similar policies, asking patrons to present vaccination cards, KUSA reports.

With delta variant cases surging and hospitalizations rising, Denver is mandating that all city employees and private sector workers in high-risk settings be fully vaccinated Sept. 30.

Comments / 2

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Food Drink#Ap#Bonanno Concepts#Mizuna#Chef#Triangle Denver#The Wind Bistro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Foo Fighters require vaccine proof, test for Alaska shows

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Foo Fighters rock band is requiring that people who attend their upcoming shows in Alaska be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive a negative test result 48 hours before attending, the Anchorage Daily News reported. The 12-time Grammy-winning-band plans to perform in Anchorage on Aug....

Comments / 2

Community Policy