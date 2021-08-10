Temporary federal unemployment benefits to end in Pennsylvania in September

PITTSBURGH — Heads up if you’ve been receiving unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania: a number of temporary federal benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end in September.

According to officials with the Department of Labor & Industry, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) will end Sept. 4. The state’s regular unemployment program and those receiving benefits from it will not be affected.

PEUC gave individuals additional weeks of unemployment benefits. PUA provided benefits to people who are typically not eligible for unemployment compensation. FPUC gave people an additional $300 per week on top of their other unemployment benefits.

